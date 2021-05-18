Evergreen Podcasts Wins 4 Communicator Awards

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce that it recently won four Communicator Awards. This year will be the 27th annual celebration of the Communicator Awards, which honor excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile and print. Three Evergreen podcasts took home four awards including:

Awards of Excellence: Individual Episode Business: Chad & Cheese - "Careerbuilder Smoke Screen".

& Cheese - "Careerbuilder Smoke Screen". Awards of Excellence: Branded Series: Banking Transformed.

Awards of Distinction: Individual Episode: Banking Transformed - "Banking Cannot Ignore the Gen Z Potential".

Awards of Distinction: Individual Episode: Five Minute News - "Catastrophe in Yemen ".

"All of us at Evergreen are popping champagne corks today," noted David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer of Evergreen Podcasts. "The entire team has invested so much time and energy in creating some of the best shows in the podcast industry. A great acknowledgment that we are doing podcasting right."

About Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time Inc., The Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones and Wired. To learn more about the AIVA, please visit their website.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. By the end of 2020, the company produced or distributed over 65 podcast programs and delivered more than 4.1 million podcast downloads.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O ., This American President , The Medal of Honor Podcast , Burn the Boats , The Chad & Cheese Podcast , Recruiting Future , Professional Book Nerds , Banking Transformed , Roots of American Music , Your Teen , Up2 , and Novel Conversations . All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

