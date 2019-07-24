Evergreen Research Hires New Director of Product Development

GOLDEN, Colo., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Research, Inc. (Evergreen) is proud to welcome John M. Nichols as the newest member on their executive team. Nichols will take on the role of Director of Product Development, overseeing all product development engineering activities within Evergreen. His oversight will include working with clients on product ideas and conceptualization, defining product requirements and directing electrical, mechanical and software engineering teams to design and qualify medical devices and systems.

Mr. Nichols begins his employment at Evergreen with over 30 years of professional management and engineering experience, most recently as the Vice President of Product Development at Precision Biopsy, LLC.

He will continue to follow his passion of making a difference in people's lives through the development of life-changing medical products while at Evergreen. "I am very excited to join the Evergreen team and contribute to the success of a wide variety of medical devices improving the standard of patient care," said Nichols.

Mr. Nichols received his MSEE and BSEE from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. Since then, he has been recognized by a variety of companies as a proven leader and manager of projects by thinking outside-of-the-box as well as by building lasting relationships with team members and clients.

"John's breadth and depth of experience in medical device design, development and regulatory compliance will continue to raise Evergreen to new heights of excellence," said David Mabe, Managing Director and co-owner of Evergreen Research. "We are very pleased to have John join our strong and growing organization and look forward to his contributions in the upcoming years."

As Evergreen attracts some of the best local and national talent to engineer the next generation of medical technologies, they continue to expand their team and footprint west of Denver. Please visit their employment web page at www.evergreenresearch.com/employment for more information.

About Evergreen Research, Inc.

For 30 years, Evergreen Research has been helping medical device companies achieve their business objectives through contract product development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and manufacturing services. Clients of all sizes, from established medical corporations to early stage companies, rely on Evergreen's expertise in all classes of medical devices and diagnostic instruments.

For more information about Evergreen Research, please visit www.evergreenresearch.com.

