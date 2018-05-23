EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc. Acquires Heritage Preservation Leader Conservation Solutions Inc. (CSI)

By incorporating CSI into the EverGreene organization, the firm will expand its range of services in all areas of architectural conservation. EverGreene and CSI bring complementary teams with decades of collective experience. The combined group will provide clients with one point of contact for all conservation needs.

EverGreene will continue to be led by Jeff Greene, AIC - Professional Associate, Founder and Chairman and Alan Weiner, President. CSI's Mark J. Rabinowitz and Joseph Sembrat, will both serve as Vice President, Conservation Services / Principal Conservator and will also serve on EverGreene's Management Team. The Principal Conservators are Fellows of the American Institute for Conservation (AIC).

The company will continue to operate as EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc. The combined conservation practice from this date on will be known as Conservation Solutions.

About EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc.

Founded in 1978, EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc., the nation's largest specialty contractor of architectural arts, serves as the industry leader in historic preservation, restoration and conservation solutions, through its pre-construction, construction and new design services. EverGreene is headquartered in Brooklyn with offices in Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For more information visit: https://evergreene.com

About Conservation Solutions Inc.

CSI is a national leader in conservation, performing condition assessments, documentation, materials testing, and treatment services for the preservation of cultural heritage and historic sites, and artistic works. CSI's main office is located in the Metro Washington, DC area with additional satellite locations throughout the US.

For more information visit: https://conservationsolutionsinc.com

For press inquiries, please contact:

Katherine DeMercurio

Marketing & Communications Manager

EverGreene Architectural Arts

marketing@evergreene.com

T: 212-244-2800

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergreene-architectural-arts-inc-acquires-heritage-preservation-leader-conservation-solutions-inc-csi-300653055.html

SOURCE EverGreene Architectural Arts

Related Links

http://evergreene.com

