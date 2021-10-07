EverGrow Coin Offers an Easy Way to Earn Crypto Passive Income with up to 130% Yearly Returns

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive income is money generated from ventures in which an individual is not actively involved. For the most part, all one needs to do is invest money or digital assets in a particular crypto investment strategy or platform and watch it generate profit. The easiest way to earn passive income in crypto is by holding EverGrow Coin . EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. All holders of $EGC will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction in USD, which is automatically sent to their wallets by simply holding EverGrow Coin.

Nobody can deny that the crypto space has exploded over the last year, With success stories like Dogecoin, Safemoon, Shiba Inu, and more providing retail investors with exponential returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. Safemoon, another similar Deflationary token like EverGrow Coin, started with a massive supply of 777 trillion and a very low Market Cap. At its peak, Safemoon MarketCap reached more than $5B. If one had bought $1,000 worth of Safemoon at launch, the $1,000 in investment would now be worth around $3.5 million.

EverGrow Coin Started its PreSale with an initial MarketCap of 125K$ and was sold out in just 6 minutes. EverGrow Coin recently achieved a Market Cap of $30 Million in Just 10 Days. Excluding the Capital gains made on the $EGC holder's Initial Investment, If we mention Crypto Passive income, EverGrow has already paid more than $700000 BUSD as passive income in cryptocurrencies collectively to all of its holders. It will not be an exaggeration to assume that EverGrow is becoming one of the biggest platforms that provide a unique combination of cryptocurrency and DeFi-solutions.

EverGrow Coin is a newly launched and first cryptocurrency that generates crypto passive income in BUSD Stable Coin(1:1 pegged with USD) to maximize their passive income in cryptocurrencies for both now & the future. Due to Low MarketCap, If a buyer manages to hold 1 trillion EGC and EverGrow Coin Marketcap achieves even $500m market cap in the future, Holders could earn $4547 per day or $1.66 million per year passive income based on the average trading volume of 5% per day.

EverGrow Coin is establishing the new standard of DeFi Tokenomics with its innovative and game-changing Smart Contracts. Smart contracts are simply programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met without any intermediary's involvement or time loss. Based on the Binance Smart Chain(BSC) Blockchain, Every Buy/Sell transaction in EverGrow is taxed and used to fund the crypto passive income and advanced mechanisms like automatic Buyback & Burn from exchanges and add liquidity on decentralized exchanges.

EverGrow uses its multi-buyback feature to fight against the volatility of its currency. Buyback reduces the total token supply by buying them directly from exchanges and then removing them permanently from the market, which positively impacts the token price. The Buyback is funded by a 3% strategic tax on every transaction, and tokens collected in Fee are converted into BNB and safely secured and kept in their contract. EverGrow Coin offers two distinct BuyBack programs: Moonshot Buyback, which results in a large green candle on the chart. In comparison, the AutoBoost Buy-Back System discourages early sellers with modest buybacks. Every transaction contributes 2% to the liquidity pool for PancakeSwap, and it is automated and contributes to the establishment of a price floor (stability).

While 2% of every transaction is sent to PancakeSwap for Liquidity, PancakeSwap is a BSC-based decentralized exchange that fixes the low liquidity problems of DEXs through the liquidity Pool concept. A liquidity pool always contains a pair of tokens, which one can trade. The project's Smart contract deposits 3% from every buy/sell transaction as $EverGrow and $BNB into a liquidity pool.

With its unique NFT platform, the EverGrow Ecosystem will develop several products in its Ecosystem to increase the Utility of EGC Tokens and increase its trading volume. EverGrow Coin is developing the world's first decentralized NFT lending platform. Built on BSC, The platform will allow NFT owners to readily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling them. It implies that instead of collecting digital dust on their NFTs, people make money from them. Further, investors may purchase and sell NFTs, including those obtained via liquidated collateral from the NFT Lending platform at its BSC-based NFT marketplace. This creates a one-of-a-kind competitive market for buying NFTs at a discount to their average market value. The marketplace also features a minting tool, allowing users to generate their own NFTs using pictures, videos, and other data.

In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The sales volume for NFTs trading hit $2.5 billion in the first six months of this year, up from a total of $13.7 million in 2020. This rapid increase was driven by recent headlines involving the growing interest of celebrities and businesses looking to leverage this cutting-edge technology. From 'Acker,' the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house announcing its first-ever NFTs from Burgundy, 'Beeple' selling his digital NFT art for $69M, or the listing of first 'Publicly-traded' NFTs investment vehicle, NFT Investments plc in London, 2021 will forever be remembered as the year of NFTs.

The EverGrow Coin Ecosystem will also be launching their Content Subscription Platform that allows investors to enjoy the content created by the creators worldwide just by using their $EGC tokens directly. The other one is a Play-to-Earn gaming platform. Built on BSC, EverGrow's gaming platform has various "Heroes," each having distinct strengths and weaknesses that the players need to mix and combine appropriately. Players get daily login incentives and earn NFTs while playing. These NFTs may be used for both: the built-in NFT markets and trading with other players. Holding them implies that players will profit from the in-game asset's growing economy.

EverGrow's unique Staking Pools are used to move part of its liquidity to its Partnered Tokens by purchasing them on specific contract interactions by utilizing a fantastic set of smart contracts. These tokens are subsequently divided among Pool members. This idea provides its receipt with long-term compounded crypto passive income since staking X token to gain Y token makes economic and mathematical sense. Its dApp Dashboard, with continuous upgrades and community participation, comprises Swap exchange with a user-friendly design and enables users to see Rewards produced in real-time. The Ecosystem has limitless potential, which is made possible by the staff, the ideal combination of brains and brawn, to make the experience unique for each investment.

The idea and efforts behind this unique platform belong to a group of experienced individuals. Cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining mainstream acceptance. Recent IPO's of companies like Coinbase Global Inc. and Argo Blockchain is pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, and people finally realize the true potential of Crypto Currencies. With so many top-notch services onboard, EverGrow Coin strives to become the next 100x token that appreciates and provides constant passive returns.

EverGrow Coin has more than 6000+ members in the Telegram and Discord community. It is this support and sentiment that will continue to bring EverGrow to new and even greater heights.

Website: https://evergrowcoin.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/evergrowcoin

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/evergrowcoinEGC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evergrowcoin/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/evergrowcoin/

