EverGrow Coin, the First Hyper Deflationary Token which Rewards Holders in BUSD Reaches 40K Holders and 400M+ Marketcap

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary crypto token EverGrow Coin is growing very rapidly. Its impressive growth is evident from the fact that it now has 40k holders and has already paid out $7,000,000 in reflection to holders of its native token, $EGC.

The smart contracts of EverGrow Coin sends 8% of every transaction to the holders of $EGC in their BUSD wallets. This serves as a passive source of sustained income, for which, the buyer just needs to hold $EGC tokens in their wallets.

The most peculiar feature of EverGrow Coin that is attracting community attention is its reflection in Binance-pegged USDs, apart from the percentage of reflection that is one of the highest in the industry. When it comes to cryptocurrency, stablecoins offer the best of both worlds by addressing volatility concerns while still providing the same digital advantage in transactions.

Another feature that attracts customers the most is its robust price stability, which is provided by its efficient multiple buyback feature. By taxing 3% on every traction to support the buyback feature, EverGrow sends these tokens to a special wallet, known as a 'buyback wallet'. These tokens are immediately removed from the circulating supply boosting the price and producing green candles on the price chart.

Other classes of attractive services offered by the platform are related to NFTs. NFTs represent unique digital assets such as digital artworks, trading cards, image files, video clips, property assets, etc. These digital assets are traded on a unique platform called the NFT marketplace. The EverGrow platform aims to develop one of the largest BSC based NFT marketplaces in the world. Users will be able to create new NFTs, sell and buy their NFTs securely and economically on this marketplace.

The Crypto Company team is also working on the creation of the world's first decentralized NFT lending platform. The platform will be based on BSC, which would enable NFT owners to easily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at reasonable interest rates without having to sell them. This will allow individuals to generate money just by lending their NFTs.

Another popular feature that will make the EverGrow platform more adoptable will be its play-to-earn games. As we speak, the crypto gaming industry already has a market revenue of more than US$321 million with around 41.9 million gamers owning crypto. The EverGrow Ecosystem will build numerous products in its Ecosystem using its unique NFT platform to boost the utility of EGC Tokens and its trading volume.

EverGrow platform is continuously working to provide state-of-the-art crypto-related services to its investors and soon it will lead the crypto industry with its novel business tactics.

Social Links

Twitter – https://twitter.com/evergrowcoinEGC

Discord – https://discord.gg/P3DAFUzyYy

Telegram – https://t.me/evergrowcoin

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/evergrowcoin/

Media Details

Company: EverGrow Coin

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://evergrowcoin.com

SOURCE EverGrow Coin