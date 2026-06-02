Everi Deploys Vi Solution with Prairie Band Casino & Resort, Enabling Resort-Wide Class II Mobile Gaming

Groundbreaking Technology Combines Everi Digital Class II Games, CashClub Wallet, Everi Compliance and Loyalty Products to Extend Real-Money Gaming Beyond Casino Floor within the Prairie Band Casino & Resort

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi today announced a new deployment of Vi® – its pioneering, all-in-one, mobile gaming solution – with Prairie Band Casino & Resort, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Mayetta, Kansas.

The Everi Vi platform is delivered through Everi BeOn™ mobile services and combines Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet® technology, the Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") solution, and Trilogy™ loyalty platform in one seamless experience. Backed by proven omnichannel content, Vi extends gaming entertainment beyond the casino floor across Prairie Band Casino & Resort to areas such as hotel rooms, the RV park, pools, and conference facilities. This makes Everi Vi the only product available that offers a turnkey Class II on-property mobile games solution.

Prairie Band players can now find the Prairie Band Mobile Casino on the Apple App Store and Google Play, enabling patrons to play 30 popular Everi Class II games on their mobile devices. Available hit titles include Cash Machine Jackpots™, Atomic Meltdown™, and innovative non-reel games such as Lightning Zap™.

"The launch of Prairie Band Mobile Casino is a testament to our team's dedication and forward-thinking approach to gaming technology," said Chris Garrow, Director of Gaming at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. "We put an incredible amount of hard work into implementing Everi Vi to deliver this modern experience. This mobile solution allows us to look ahead and expand entertainment beyond the traditional tribal casino floor to our entire resort, providing an innovative avenue to elevate the guest experience and drive revenue property-wide."

"Deploying Everi Vi with Prairie Band Casino & Resort reflects our continued focus on delivering differentiated Class II gaming experiences that entertain unique player audiences with compelling content and technology to enhance the integrated resort experience," said Hector Fernandez, IGT CEO. "By combining mobile gaming, payments, loyalty, and compliance in a single solution, Everi Vi delivers a seamless on-property mobile experience unlike anything else available in the Class II market."

With full mobile enrollment capabilities for patrons, Vi seamlessly integrates into existing casino systems while offering additional engagement opportunities via loyalty programs and, where available, self-service kiosks for funding, ratings, rewards, and promotions.

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About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

About Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Prairie Band Casino & Resort was the first full-service casino in Kansas and is located on tribal land only 15 minutes north of Topeka. The casino offers a spacious gaming room that includes over 1,200 slot machines, 25 table games, along with a 300-seat bingo hall. There are four dining options, lobby bar, luxury hotel, on-site convenience store and RV park. The 12,000-square-foot Great Lakes Ballroom plays host to weddings, conferences, concerts and other live performances, and the award-winning Firekeeper Golf Course is only steps away. Prairie Band Casino has recently opened their new hotel expansion which features 74 new guest rooms, a full-service spa, Topgolf Swing Suite bays, indoor and outdoor pools, an arcade, meeting spaces, and a fitness room. With their newly added amenities, you'll see why Prairie Band Casino & Resort promises their guests more ways to play.

IGT Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

Prairie Band Casino & Resort Contact:

Annette Wheeler, [email protected], 785-966-7764

© 2026 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT