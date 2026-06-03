Gaming Industry Veteran Patrick Ramsey Appointed to Board of Directors of IGT Parent

Board appointment further strengthens IGT's and Everi's strategic, operational, and gaming technology expertise

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT today announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Patrick Ramsey to the Board of Directors of the parent of IGT and Everi, Voyager TopCo GP, LLC (subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals), reinforcing the company's strategic leadership as it continues to expand and innovate across gaming, digital, systems, and financial technology.

Ramsey brings extensive experience spanning gaming operations, technology, product strategy, and business transformation. Widely respected across the global gaming industry, he has advised and led organizations through periods of growth, innovation, and market expansion, including serving as former Chief Executive Officer of Multimedia Games (MGAM).

"Pat's broad industry perspective and deep understanding of the gaming ecosystem make him a valuable addition to the Voyager Board," said Daniel Cohen, Voyager TopCo GP, LLC Chairman. "His experience across technology, operations, and market development will support the company as we continue delivering value to customers and expanding our global presence."

"The IGT and Everi enterprise offers a powerful portfolio of gaming, digital, systems, and financial technology solutions with a strong culture of innovation and customer focus," said Ramsey. "I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help accelerate growth opportunities and further strengthen the company's global market position."

In addition to joining the Voyager Board, Ramsey currently serves on the Board of Grupo Codere and is on the Operating Council of Arrow International. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership and advisory positions across the gaming and technology sectors and is widely recognized for his expertise in strategic growth, operational excellence, and business transformation.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc., IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

SOURCE IGT