IGT Signs Agreement to Deploy 720 Sierra27 Video Lottery Terminals Across Saskatchewan

Selected through WCLC's competitive VLT procurement process for a second consecutive year

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions Limited ("IGT"), signed an agreement with Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC") to supply 720 additional Sierra27™ video lottery terminals ("VLTs") in 2026. The agreement strengthens IGT's position as a leading VLT supplier in Canada and marks the second consecutive year that IGT has been selected through WCLC's competitive VLT procurement process.

"WCLC selected IGT through a competitive procurement process, and these additional Sierra27 VLTs will support our venue network with hardware and content designed for the Canadian market," said Eric Karmark, WCLC Vice President, VLT Gaming & Operations. "IGT has been a longstanding supplier to WCLC, and we look forward to continuing our work together."

"As the leading VLT supplier in Canada, IGT is uniquely positioned to help WCLC enhance venue performance and player experiences with proven products and solutions backed by decades of market experience," said Chad Helm, IGT VP of Sales, Canada and Oregon. "This significant agreement with WCLC for 720 additional IGT Sierra27 VLTs reinforces the strength of our outstanding collaboration in providing games that excite and engage players."

IGT's versatile Sierra27 VLT delivers comfort and serviceability and features two high-definition 27-inch screens, a 13.3-inch dynamic player panel with dual bash buttons, and a wireless inductive charger. The Sierra27 VLT is backed by a large library of high-performing content and games designed specifically for players in Canada, including Big City 5's Diamond, Tiki Tiki Tiki Mayhem™, Cash Climb™ Garden of Hesperides, and more.

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About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

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