EVERI DIGITAL AND CAESARS DIGITAL LAUNCH CAESARS-BRANDED SLOT "CAESARS EMPERORS GOLD"

Custom Game Now Live on Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario

LAS VEGAS , July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, today announced the launch of the custom-branded online game "Caesars Emperors Gold" on the newly-upgraded Caesars Palace Online Casino platform via a direct integration with Caesars Digital.

Caesars Palace Online Casino Everi Digital announces the launch of “Caesars Emperors Gold,” the custom-branded online game developed specifically for Caesars and now available on the newly-upgraded Caesars Palace Online Casino platform

Now available to online players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario, "Caesars Emperors Gold" is the second title Everi has developed specifically for Caesars Palace Online Casino and is a standard, five-reel video theme with mystery jackpots. The branded game also features iconic Caesars branding with Roman-esque statues for the reel array housing and the high paying symbols.

Everi has provided iGaming content to Caesars Digital for more than four years, and this launch is an extension of the companies' ongoing collaboration. Everi Digital's compelling game catalog now consists of more than 70 distinct titles with a footprint spanning North America and Europe. This portfolio of iGaming content is housed and delivered via Everi's proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server.

"This rewarding custom game launch with Caesars Digital deepens our strategy with a top-tier iGaming operator and brings Caesars online players in North America a new title with thrilling progressive jackpot opportunities," said Jordan Brent, Everi Vice President, Digital Commercialization. "With the launch of the 'Caesars Emperors Gold' custom slot, it's clear both Everi and Caesars are committed to providing unique experiences to engage online players."

"Expanding our custom game catalog with Everi offers us another chance to captivate our online casino players with exclusive one-of-a-kind content and progressive jackpot opportunities that we know are in high demand with players," said Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, Vice President of Online Gaming at Caesars Digital. "Everi's games have already proven to be favorites at our various destinations and across our online casino platforms. The launch of 'Caesars Emperors Gold' should deliver a distinctive and enhanced online casino experience that will undoubtedly thrill our players."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21 or older to gamble and physically present in MI, NJ, PA, ON, WV. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. MI, NJ PA, WV: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. ON: Gambling Problem? For help, visit connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.