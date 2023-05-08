EVERI NAMED TO NEVADA "TOP WORKPLACES 2023" LIST BY THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL AND LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

Earns Four Culture Excellence Awards

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the Company has been recognized by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press with a 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces® award. This is the third year in a row Everi has received this recognition, and the Company has received 21 Top Workplaces honors in total over the past three years.

Everi also earned four "Culture Excellence" awards from Top Workplaces this year – for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation and Benefits, and Leadership – and, in March, was named to the "Top Workplaces USA" list for the second consecutive year.

"We have worked diligently to create a positive company culture with shared values across multiple office locations and with our talented team of remote employees in Nevada, so we are thrilled to be recognized once again by Top Workplaces," said Randy Taylor, Everi CEO. "Our team members, through their dedication and hard work, are directly responsible for creating a cohesive internal culture and, as a result, these award wins."

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered by the employee engagement technology platform Energage LLC, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

