EVERI NAMED TO "TOP WORKPLACES USA" LIST FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, today announced the Company has been named to the "Top Workplaces USA 2024" list following a recent independent employee engagement survey conducted by Energage.

This marks the third consecutive year Everi has earned national recognition for its employee experience and the second time in 2024 as Everi's India offices received an annual certification as a Great Place to Work® from the Great Place to Work Institute in India. In addition to the national honors, in 2023 Everi was also named to both the Nevada Top Workplaces and the Greater Austin Top Workplaces list.

"We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a row for our dedication to fostering a people-first workplace that is valued by our team members spread across numerous locations nationwide," said Everi CEO Randy Taylor. "It is particularly satisfying to receive another national award for our corporate culture, based solely on direct feedback from our team members, who collectively foster a strong, cohesive culture that makes Everi an exceptional place to work."

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying more than 27 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

"The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]



Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.