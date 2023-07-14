EVERI TO REPORT 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 9 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

News provided by

Everi Holdings Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2023 second quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day. 

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13739295. The replay will be available until August 16, 2023. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

About Everi Holdings
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

Contacts:

Everi Investor Relations:
Jennifer Hills
VP, Investor Relations
908-723-5841 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land or James Leahy
212-835-8500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

INTER MIAMI CF SELECTS EVERI'S VENUETIZE SOLUTION AS FOUNDATION FOR SUPPORTER ENGAGEMENT MOBILE STRATEGY

EVERI LAUNCHES MOBILE APP TECHNOLOGY AT NINE MUSCOGEE (CREEK) NATION CASINOS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.