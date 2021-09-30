Everi to Showcase Deep Library of Game Content and Its Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2021

"Everi's player focus and investment in development of new gaming cabinets, content, and play features are delivering greater player engagement and have increased our ship share of for sale games and our installed base of recurring revenue machines," said Michael Rumbolz, Everi Chairman and CEO. "Our Games team continues to execute on a well-planned product road map that introduces novel entertainment experiences and fresh takes on proven premium titles."

"Our distinctive products reinforce our leadership in the high-denomination mechanical reel segment, demonstrate our expanding depth and breadth in entertaining video content, and showcase our latest premium titles and next-generation TournEvent® platform," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "The latest addition to our three-reel mechanical lineup – Player Classic Signature™ – is inspired by the success of our current top-performing mechanical cabinet. It's built for the future and yet classic in its appeal for players in this respective category."

Everi Games' products showcased at G2E 2021 are expected to be commercially available in less than 12 months and include:

New Mechanical Cabinet

Furthering its leadership position in mechanical reel games, Everi will showcase a new addition to its three-reel portfolio – the Player Classic Signature cabinet inspired by the 10-year highly successful Player Classic® cabinet. While maintaining a classic look and feel, but built for the future, the new Player Classic Signature cabinet features a simplified four-button deck; clear digital touch meter panel for improved player ergonomics; and wider, more powerful spinning reels. A new integrated 21-inch monitor is positioned above the reels to convey more player messaging including pay tables that are interactive for additional player appeal as well as a higher-resolution, 28-inch top box monitor to improve game marketability. The Player Classic Signature cabinet will debut with three original series each consisting of two themes: the Gems Deluxe™ Series, the Jackpot Power™ Series and the Extra Spin™ Series.

Expanded Line-up of Thrilling New Premium Titles

Everi expands its library of original content for the high-performance Skyline Revolve™ cabinet with the debut of the American Wheel™ and Star Wheel™ stepper titles. The titles are follow-on themes to Cash Machine Jackpots™ and the award-winning Gold Standard Jackpots™ that combine the popular Win What You See® gameplay with the win potential of the wheel.

The Flex Fusion™ cabinet delivers a fully featured banked product with synchronous gaming, lighting, and audio elements. Customers will experience the full entertainment experience of Flex Fusion with two new game families – Cashnado™ and Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel Fire & Ice™. The Discovery Channel Shark Week® theme is back with the launch of Shark Week® Feeding Frenzy™ on the curved 4K displays of Everi's Empire DCX™ cabinet. Also making its debut on the Empire DCX cabinet is the Outlander™ theme based on the hugely successful television series that spans the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale. The high-performing Empire Arena™ banked product this year will feature two new game families: Jackpot Falls™ and the Asian themed game Fu Lu Shou™.

TournEvent® Everiway

Five distinct enhancements - TournEvent Classic™, TournEvent Now®, TournEvent Winners Circle™, TournEvent Cross Play™ and TournEvent Concierge™ – take the TournEvent platform, the industry's most popular slot tournament, to the next level with new best-in-class features. Everi's next iteration allows casino operators to significantly improve ease of player access to TournEvent while driving increased revenue. This new platform adds flexibility with availability on Everi's dual-screen and portrait cabinets, while offering players the ability to self-register into a tournament through integration with Everi's Trilogy™ loyalty platform.

Expanding Lineup of Standard Video Titles

The highly rated Empire Flex portrait cabinet will debut two new original innovative themes Cha-Ching!™ and Money Line™ along with the Old West style Gold Hills™ Series and the Star Wild™ Series. Everi's first cascading series Ultra Cascades™ will also be available exclusively on Empire Flex.

Eight new themes will be demonstrated on Everi's Player Classic cabinet including Diamond Power Grand™, Smokin' Hot Gems Grand™, Gold Shots™ and Wild Freedom™ themes. Everi brings its successful Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild® and Press Your Luck™ Whammy Riches video slots to the three-reel mechanical space with its Game Show™ Series, while the 5X Skyline™ Series with the Skyline™ top box with vintage-inspired bezel and the Triple Double™ Series will also be on display.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

Legal Notices

Hot Stuff the Little Devil © 2019-2021 Classic Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

©2019 TM Discovery Communications, LLC. Shark Week and related logos are trademarks of Discovery Communications, LLC. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Outlander TM & ®2021 Sony Pictures Television Inc. All rights reserved.

SNOOP DOGG PRESENTS THE JOKER'S WILD © 2019-2021 Sony Pictures Television Inc. and Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Press Your Luck ®/© Fremantle 2019-2021. All Rights Reserved.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries, except for "G2E," which is a registered trademark of the American Gaming Association and Reed Elsevier Inc.

