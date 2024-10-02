EVERI TO SHOWCASE DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF NEW GAMES AND HARDWARE AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2024

Company Debuts Premium Banked Product Dynasty Luna™ and For-Sale Stepper Cabinet Player Classic Spin™ with Mechanical Wheel; Robust Game Roadmaps Across All Categories

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing™ gaming operators need to engage players with more than 60 unique themes on display across all product categories as well as two new cabinets at the 2024 Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), Oct. 7-10 (Booth #1150).

A brand-new take on the iconic lottery game, Powerball Power Play™ features a thrilling hold & spin bonus round triggered by landing the iconic red Powerball Powerball® Wild Jackpots presents simple gameplay that builds anticipation with the lottery game’s recognizable red and white balls.

"We are excited to demonstrate to our customers our commitment to lead, innovate, and provide unparalleled value as a key player in the global gaming industry at G2E," said Everi President and CEO Randy Taylor. "We believe the latest additions to our hardware lineup as well as new original and licensed game content will enable our customers to generate higher returns on their investment in our products by engaging players at higher levels."

"We have made meaningful changes within our game development organization that enable us to focus on the right products with the right resources at the right time," said Jesse DeBruin, Senior Vice President and Gaming Leader. "We have a renewed energy surrounding making the best games possible through an infusion of new talent and robust processes, as well as a product roadmap that has been recalibrated to not only be in-tune with market demands, but to be one step ahead of them."

The Everi Games products on display at G2E are available now or expected to be commercially available within six months. Key new products include:

New Hardware Additions

Everi is expanding its hardware lineup with the introduction of two new form factors. Player Classic Spin™ is a limited-release, for-sale extension of the Player Classic Signature™ family of cabinets with an eye-catching mechanical wheel. The new cabinet will be supported by exclusive game content built on the company's legacy of success in the high-denomination mechanical segment. Player Classic Spin is available now with the launch themes Smokin' Hot Diamonds® & Smokin' Hot® Rubies, with Black Diamond Super Spin™ & Crystal Star Super Spin™ set to follow.

The second new cabinet on display is Dynasty Luna™ – a fully featured banked product that takes premium video to new heights with a custom 36-inch square main display and a 49-inch J-shaped display positioned above the main screen. Vibrant trim lights run seamlessly from the floor to the top of the cabinet surrounding both the main and top displays. Pod configurations feature stunning custom signage and uniquely designed wedges making it impossible to miss. Dynasty Luna will debut in Q1 2025 with Powerball® Power Play™, a brand-new take on the iconic lottery game, followed by Casper Triple Fright™ in Q2 2025.

Diverse Catalog of Standard Video Content

More than 20 new themes will be showcased at G2E across Everi's for-sale video cabinets that will appeal to a variety of players. From three-pot and hold-and-spin to cash-on-reels and expanding reels games, all these themes have Everi's distinct mark on them. Several titles will be available on both the Dynasty Sol™ for-sale portrait cabinet and Dynasty Vue™ cabinet and will release before the end of the year, including the Pearl Dynasty™ Series, Cash Advance™ Series, the Blast Series, and a high-denomination version of the smash hit Dynamite Pop™ Series. Additional Dynasty Sol titles on display include Tasty Trio™, Jackpot Time™ Series, and Wasabi Lock Sushi Cat™. Everi will also present its multi-game pack for the Illinois VGT market as well as the first original titles from its Australia based gaming studio, including Lucky Country & Quokka Country, Mighty King™, and Fu Festival™.

Entertaining Premium Video Content

New games featured for the Dynasty Sol Sync™ product line include an updated take on a player-favorite brand, Shark Week On Location™, and Cosmic Wheel Link™, a brand new theme utilizing the classic hold-and-spin game mechanic to build a wheel, set to release by the end of the year. New titles for Dynasty Dynamic™, a premium video-mechanical banked product with Dynamic Glass video overlay technology, include Zoltar Master of Mysteries™ and Cash Machine Inferno™ & Cash Machine Lock™ – high-denomination gambler style video slots paired with the player-favorite Win What You See® mechanic. These themes will be followed by a game paired with a brand-new license for Everi, the pop culture phenomenon Chia Pet®.

Expanded Standard Mechanical Content

Everi builds on its success in the high-denomination stepper segment with the introduction of several new themes on its for-sale mechanical cabinet Player Classic Signature™. Triple Jackpot Signature Series, Wild Stacks Deluxe Series, and Super Jackpot Signature Series are available now, with the Super Nudge™ Series and Top Notch® Series set to release before the end of the year.

Premium Mechanical Content

Player Classic Reserve™ will be on display featuring new games paired with notable brands including Money Maker Press Your Luck™, followed by Powerball® Wild Jackpots™. Money Maker™ Press Your Luck is a mash-up of player-favorite features paired with Win What You See reel play, while Powerball Wild Jackpots presents simple gameplay that builds anticipation with the lottery game's recognizable red and white balls.

Disco Inferno showcases a large disco ball in the overhead display with classic gameplay mechanics, all set to the classic dance hit "Disco Inferno" by The Trammps. Everi will also reveal a premium banked version of Player Classic Signaturewith a new and unmissable overhead sign. Launch themes include the beloved arcade games Skee-Ball™ and Pop-A-Shot™, both featuring interactive top screen bonuses paired with classic 80s audio.

TournEvent Everiway™

TournEvent Everiway is now available on Everi's latest cabinets – Empire Flex™, Dynasty Vue, and Dynasty Sol – enabling operators to improve accessibility and spread the excitement of TournEvent® across their floor. System enhancements include the release of new optional bank signage, allowing operators to display spectacular videos and animations with in-revenue and tournament-themed sign content, making tournament enabled games feel ultra-premium. The new TournEvent system also boasts improved load times for TournEvent Now™ themes to get players back to in-revenue play quickly and easily. The system supports four of Everi's most entertaining portrait tournament titles, including Fiesta Loca!™, Mardi Gras Party™, Pai Dui™, and Star Struck®.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.

Legal Notices

POWERBALL®, POWER PLAY™, and all related elements © & ™ 2024. Used under license and/or with permission from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Casper the Friendly Ghost & related elements © 2024 Classic Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SHARK WEEK and all related elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates. (s24)

Zoltar ©™ 2024 Characters Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Chia Pet® is a registered trademark of Joseph Enterprises, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Chia Pet® trademark and image are used with permission.

Press Your Luck ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. (2024) Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved. www.fremantle.com

SKEE-BALL ® is a registered trademark of Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. Used under license.

POP-A-SHOT ® is a registered trademark of Pop-A-Shot Enterprises, LLC. Used under license.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries, except for "G2E," which is a registered trademark of the American Gaming Association and Reed Elsevier Inc.

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]

