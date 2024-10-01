EVERI TO SHOWCASE FINTECH SOLUTIONS WITH EMPHASIS ON CONVERGENCE AND CONNECTIVITY FACILITATING PATRON JOURNEYS AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2024

BeOn™ Mobile Services Platform and Additional Integrated FinTech Solutions Enhance Guest Experiences, Improve Operational Efficiencies

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing casino and venue operators need to engage patrons at the 2024 Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), Oct. 7-10 (Booth #1150).

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/everi/9123651-en-everi-showcase-fintech-solutions-global-gaming-expo-2024

Everi's BeOn™ Mobile Services Platform allows operators and venues to go beyond online by providing seamless integrations across the casino floor or venue footprint Entegrity™ combines Everi’s decades of compliance experience with the latest in technology to deliver the most advanced toolkit for AML professionals in the gaming industry

Everi's FinTech offerings at G2E will emphasize convergence and connectivity across product lines, featuring the BeOn™ Mobile Services Platform, as well as a comprehensive suite of additional mobile, financial access, loyalty, RegTech, and enriched marketing solutions. The newest product enhancements on display will showcase Everi's ability to develop solutions that enable secure, mobile-first self-service capabilities throughout the patron journey.

"The continued innovation and investments in Everi's comprehensive suite of FinTech services help drive our mission to be a one-stop source for EVERIsolution the gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and sports industries need to elevate the patron experience," said Everi President and CEO Randy Taylor. "With the product advancements that will be featured at this year's G2E, we will showcase the additional value that we can bring to operators and venues, as Everi continues to position itself as a leader in fully-integrated FinTech solutions."

"With a specific focus on enabling seamless, mobile-first, self-service journeys, our comprehensive FinTech solutions help meet players and patrons at their preferred touchpoint," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "The products on display at G2E help create fantastic guest experiences while supporting operator and venue efforts to efficiently redirect labor for additional levels of patron engagement."

Security and Data Convergence at the Forefront of Everi's FinTech Display

A key component of Everi's FinTech portfolio is RegTech solutions that help gaming operators maintain compliance with Federal and local regulatory requirements, such as Anti-Money Laundering compliance ("AML"). With deployment in hundreds of gaming establishments worldwide, Everi Compliance continues to be recognized as the gold standard in AML compliance software in the gaming industry.

Everi's commitment to RegTech solutions for the industry is reflected in the continued investment in new products that solve complex problems for compliance professionals. The Company has built upon the success of Everi Compliance with the recent release of Entegrity™, Everi's fourth-generation AML Compliance Platform. Entegrity combines Everi's decades of compliance experience with the latest in technology to deliver the most advanced toolkit for AML professionals in the gaming industry.

The platform's web-based technology provides a reimagined, more intuitive user experience, and includes a plethora of customer requested modules that are essential for AML professionals. Entegrity utilizes Everi's broad library of connectors that automate the collection of transactional and patron data, allowing for compatibility with existing casino systems.

Everi will be showcasing additional new modules for the Entegrity platform at G2E, including "Analytics Manager" and "Incident Manager." These highly anticipated new tools allow AML compliance professionals to reduce the amount of time needed to identify suspicious activity in their data and triage their findings. In addition, Everi will also highlight the new "Form Manager" module, which allows operators to manage all their tax form needs and is compatible with existing Everi products, such as Everi ID and the award-winning jackpot solution JackpotXpress®.

BeOn™ Platform Enhances Patron Journey by Bundling Everi's Mobile Services

Designed for optimized player engagement, BeOn™ extends the casino floor to the patron's mobile device with award-winning solutions bundled into a full mobile experience. Combining gamification, loyalty, payments, and data insights, BeOn is the turbocharger for the operational engine and guest experience, as it puts the power of self service in the guest's hands.

Core functions of BeOn include integration with Everi's CashClub Wallet® for cashless gaming, extensions of the operator's loyalty program, property content management tools, and additional marketing opportunities through BeOn's MarTech stack. The mobile services provided by Everi are system agnostic, creating a seamless integration of technology across the operator footprint. For example, a recent integration between Everi's digital CashClub Wallet® technology and Crane Payment Innovations' Betbridge™ cashless solution enables at-machine mobile payments in casinos.

The mobile services platform also leverages the Everi brand into the venue space while applying Everi's Venuetize platform – the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries – for casino operators. This includes the ability for casino patrons to place mobile orders for F&B across the casino floor and beyond through Venuetize's technology, while Everi's BeOn mobile services offer enhanced value for patrons and gamification opportunities for sports teams and venue operators. Everi will continue integrating both platforms to roll out loyalty and cashless features in sports, venues, and hospitality spaces.

Mobile, Cash Access, and Table Games Products Boost Operational Efficiencies

Featuring integrations with over 75 partners, BeOn assists with operator efforts to reach patrons across all touchpoints and segments by offering choice and convenience. The platform is flexible enough to provide customer experiences that are unique to the gaming space.

As part of its G2E offerings, Everi will showcase Vi™, a revolutionary, on-property mobile gaming solution, delivered through BeOn. Several Tribal operators already have agreements in place with Everi to deploy Vi™, which allows patrons to play popular Everi Class II games in their hotel rooms, in restaurants and bars, by the pool, and across the resort, within the allowable gaming footprint. This all-in-one solution combines Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet, the Everi Compliance AML solution, and the Trilogy™ loyalty platform to extend the gaming entertainment experience beyond the casino floor.

In addition to engaging more Tribal players, Everi is targeting the Route Gaming market with games and solutions on display at G2E 2024. The Cash RedemptionXChange Kiosk ("CRX") highlights the Company's ability to develop fully-integrated cash access solutions for a wide variety of operator and venue customers. The CRX is the ultimate ultra-small footprint solution for automated cash handling in Route Gaming, with all the features needed to support casino operators at every level, including cashless.

Everi also helps ease casino and venue operator back-end staff user concerns with a strategic focus on mobility and connectivity. Through the table-game management solution PitXpress™, Everi modernizes the clunky credit and front money lifecycles resulting in better experiences for players and operators.

PitXpress uses mobile technology to automate various pit and cage functions including the issuance, redemption, transfer and voiding of markers. Players can get back to the action faster, resulting in better satisfaction, improved accuracy, and less paperwork. Operators can use the device-agnostic PitXpress as a stand-alone product or integrate it with their existing systems.

Loyalty Solutions and MarTech Stack Create Patron Engagement Opportunities

Everi's robust collection of integrated products, services, and kiosks facilitate convenient and secure financial access transactions while providing self-service player loyalty tools and applications. Powered by the award-winning Trilogy™ platform, Everi is a premier provider of loyalty solutions that power casino floors, hotels, venues, and mobile apps.

The new QuikDraw™ marketing technology, which helps operators replace antiquated manual promotional drawings, represents Everi's commitment to helping its customers find new and innovative ways to engage patrons and build loyalty programs. This cloud-based solution utilizes the operator's existing patron insights to build segmentation for promotional drawings. QuikDraw features the convenience of back-end reporting and ease of creating drawings with the support of the BeOn mobile platform.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.