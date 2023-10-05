Everi to Webcast Investor Presentation and Preview of Products at Global Gaming Expo 2023 on Monday October 9, 2023

News provided by

Everi Holdings Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it is hosting a live webcast of management's investor presentation and preview of the Company's products showcased at the upcoming 2023 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 9. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors," followed by "Events & Contact," followed by "Upcoming Events" for the live webcast or "Past Events" for the archived webcast).

Earlier this week, the Company issued press releases showcasing their new and innovative Games, FinTech and Digital offerings to be featured at G2E:

Link to Games Release 10/3/2023

Link to FinTech Release 10/4/2023

Link to Digital Release 10/5/2023

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Everi Holdings Inc.

JCIR



Jennifer Hills

Richard Land, James Leahy

VP, Investor Relations

212-835-8500 or [email protected]

908-723-5841 or [email protected]

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

EVERI DIGITAL TO DEBUT JINZI ROULETTE™ AND BLACKJACK BONUS ACES JACKPOT™, COMPANY'S FIRST ONLINE TABLE GAMES, AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

EVERI TO SHOWCASE BeOn™ MOBILE SERVICES PLATFORM AND FINTECH SOLUTIONS WITH EMPHASIS ON PATRON JOURNEY ENHANCEMENTS AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.