Everipedia to use Chainlink infrastructure for election night race calls

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everipedia, a market leading blockchain knowledge company has integrated with Chainlink, the largest decentralized oracle network in the world, to build oracle infrastructure to sign and publish US election race calls on the blockchain.

The Everipedia Chainlink node will provide smart contracts access to U.S. election data backed by a cryptographic proof that can be used to verify the data from our node comes directly from the original Associated Press API to which Everipedia has exclusive, authenticated access. With this verifiable data available on-chain, smart contract developers can create new financial products based on the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, such as prediction markets, derivatives and beyond, all of which can be created, executed and settled with the utmost reliability.

This integration is made possible by leveraging Chainlink's oracle infrastructure to allow the Associated Press to sign and publish U.S. election results simultaneously across multiple different blockchains. By making high-quality data available on-chain from the likes of the Associated Press and providing strong guarantees on the origin of such data, our Chainlink node enables a new world of use cases for both DeFi and beyond.

Chainlink already supports dozens of blockchains and as its ecosystem continues to grow, Everipedia will keep expanding its services as well.

"Chainlink is bridging the technical gap between blockchains and real world data," said Daniel Kochis, Head of Business Development at Chainlink. "Making this powerful technology more accessible is key to realizing its full potential, and publishing the AP's electoral race calls onto the blockchain for the first time is a big milestone in that journey. It will provide a verifiable, tamper-proof record for tracking a historic election."

As blockchains grow in potential and use in the coming years, the need for information from the outside world to execute transactions on the blockchain will continue to grow. Having trusted and reliable sources that these blockchains can use will be essential for moving the space forward. By having world-renowned organizations sign and publish their data through Everipedia and built on Chainlink, we will be able to build more trust in the ecosystem and beyond.

"We will be making history as the first to directly sign AP's race calls and publish for blockchain use. We could not have picked a better partner in this than Chainlink," says David Liebowitz, VP of Business Development at Everipedia.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the most widely used and secure way to power universal smart contracts. With Chainlink, developers can connect any blockchain with high quality data sources from other blockchains as well as real world data. Managed by a global, decentralized community of hundreds of thousands people, Chainlink is introducing a fairer model for contracts. Its network currently secures billions of dollars in value for smart contracts across the decentralized finance (DeFi), insurance and gaming ecosystems, among others.

Chainlink is trusted by hundreds of organizations to deliver definitive truth via secure, reliable data feeds. To learn more, visit chain.link and follow @chainlink on Twitter.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was founded in 2014 and is bringing real-world data and knowledge to the blockchain, helping verify facts in an era of misinformation and unlocking a new class of use cases in decentralized finance. Find out more at everipedia.org and follow Everipedia on Facebook and Twitter.

