Everi's CashClub Wallet® Successfully Integrated into Acres Manufacturing's Foundation™ Casino Management System

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company today announced that Everi Holdings' CashClub Wallet® has been integrated into its Foundation™ casino management system. The combined technology allows casinos to enable cashless gaming at any slot machine or table game and is deployable at casinos worldwide.

Foundation™, released by Acres Manufacturing Company earlier this year, gives casinos tremendous new capabilities to operate efficiently and market profitably to its players. The system reports every measure of data from any slot machine in real-time, giving casinos direct ownership and control of the entire data library. In addition, Foundation™ can write commands to the credit meter on any slot machine, making it an optimal solution for cashless gaming.

The integration allows casino players to move money into Everi's CashClub Wallet®, which can then command Acres Manufacturing Company's Foundation™ to make appropriate changes to the credit meter on any slot machine. Foundation™ can operate with no disruption to the existing casino management system, making the combined solution quickly deployable at any casino operating Class II or Class III slot machines.

"We are proud to partner with Everi to allow its CashClub Wallet® direct access to any casino game connected to Foundation™," said John Acres, CEO & Founder of Acres Manufacturing Company. "Together with Everi, we are answering the industry's call to rapidly implement cashless gaming."

Everi's CashClub Wallet® is a mobile digital wallet that enables casino operators to offer a cashless and contactless funding option for the casino floor. Everi empowers casino operators with a single wallet solution to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile casino ecosystem, including funding at the gaming device, payments at point of sale, or funding online sports betting, iGaming or social gaming — a true cashless experience all while providing customers with multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor or on the go.

"Leveraging a player's mobile device for cashless gameplay and real-time loyalty data presents a great opportunity to extend engagement between casino operators and their patrons across the gaming environment," said Darren Simmons, executive vice president and FinTech business leader for Everi. "The integration of our CashClub Wallet solution with the Acres Foundation technology will help deliver a seamless mobile experience for casino guests and an integrated cost-effective solution for operators."

About Acres Manufacturing Company

Acres Manufacturing Company (AMC) is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation is armed with a massive amount of real-time data, an adaptable credit meter on any game, and bonuses deployable to a player's mobile device, which allows casinos to optimize every customer relationship and maximize long-term profitability. AMC was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres Manufacturing Company and Foundation, please visit acresmanufacturing.com.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

