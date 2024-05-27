EVERISE CERTIFIED AS A MOST LOVED WORKPLACE® BY NEWSWEEK FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Everise ranks among the top 100 global companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a leader in customer experience for global healthcare companies, today announced being ranked on the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, as published by Newsweek. The list, created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. This marks the fourth year running that Everise has achieved this certification.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"It is an immense honor for Everise to be certified one of Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® and recognized as a Most Loved Workplace® for four years in a row. This is a testament to our commitment to fostering a people-first work environment that is supportive and engaging," says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. "At Everise, we believe that a thriving workplace culture forms the foundation for delivering exceptional service and innovation. This accolade reflects the dedication of our talented champs, whose passion and collaboration drive our success everyday."

Everise was certified a Most Loved Workplace® for various reasons as cited by Newsweek. These include the systemic culture of collaboration, the positive vision of the future that employees have, the respect the company has for its employees, the support the company provides to employees to achieve their goals, strength of the CEO, alignment of values, and more.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

Methodology

BPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.

To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

SOURCE Everise