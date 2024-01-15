Everise Creates Over 100 New Jobs in Limerick, Ireland

LIMERICK, Ireland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global healthcare services outsourcing company Everise today announced the creation of over 100 job opportunities at its site in Limerick, Ireland.

The openings cover a range of roles, including customer service representatives, IT support specialists, and other support staff. To date, Everise has filled over 70 positions, with plans to hit its target of hiring over 100 employees in 2024, a decision that reflects confidence in the local talent pool and the supportive business environment in Ireland.

Everise has had operations in Limerick since 2016, providing customer experience solutions to clients across various industries. With a 5,800 square feet office situated in central Limerick, the local team is currently over 130 employees strong.

"Everise looks forward to accelerating our growth trajectory globally, and the hiring reflects our continued commitment in the Limerick community. We are excited to welcome new talents into the Everise family as we continue to provide a world-class healthcare services experience to our clients," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

Established in 2016, Everise has expanded to a workforce of 19,000 spanning eight markets. The company has consistently prioritized placing people at the forefront of its operations. Committed to fostering a workplace and culture that prioritizes and empowers its employees, Everise regularly implements various employee engagement, culture-building, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. Over the years, the company has earned multiple industry awards, acknowledging its leadership, dedication to innovation, and its people-centric culture.

Prospective applicants are welcome to visit the Everise Careers Page for more information on available positions and to apply online.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823976/EVERISE_Logo.jpg

