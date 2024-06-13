EVERISE NAMED A TOP FIVE MOST INSPIRING WORKPLACE IN LATIN AMERICA

PLANTATION, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a leader in transforming customer service for global healthcare companies, today announced being named a top five 2024 Inspiring Workplace in Latin America, an award that recognizes people-first organizations around the globe. Everise was ranked fourth out of five exceptional organizations. This is the first year Inspiring Workplaces™ has been organized in Latin America.

Everise is named Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces in Latin America in 2024.

To ensure that the best-performing organizations were identified, Inspiring Workplaces upgraded the judging criteria for the 2024 Awards. Entrants to the Inspiring Workplace Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by demonstrating six key elements fundamental to creating a people-first culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are Culture and Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The top five winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.

Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for best-in-class recognition in each discipline. Everise was the only organization out of the five scoring highly enough to be specially named in the special recognition categories of 'Inspiring Leadership', 'Inspiring Wellbeing', and 'Inspiring Employee Voice'.

"In Latin America, Everise's Guatemalan site will celebrate 12 years in operation this year, while our Colombian site opened in 2022. We are delighted to be named a top five Inspiring Workplace in Latin America, demonstrating the strength and consistency of Everise's people-first culture across all our teams and sites. This recognition honors our commitment since day one of building a people-first company that empowers and invests in our talent to grow to their fullest potential on delivering customer happiness. I would like to congratulate and thank our Latin American leaders and champions on this glowing accolade," said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

"Congratulations to the Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces across Latin America. Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Being PeopleFirst isn't a nice to have, it's a business imperative! Inspiring Workplaces is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary and we place these organizations in a gold standard for PeopleFirst culture. We can't be prouder to thank and congratulate all our finalists this year, a tremendous success!" shared Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.

SOURCE Everise