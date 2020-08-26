Everise Projects $275 M in 2020 Revenue, Recruits 4,500 Full-Time Work-at-Home Employees Across the US to Keep Pace with Surge in Demand

The US unemployment rate reached an all-time high of 14.7% in April 2020 and remained above 10% in July. According to Everise President Dave Palmer, business process outsourcers (BPOs), hardest hit by the pandemic were those unable to transition smoothly to work at home, while those already optimized for remote work were well positioned to grow.

"Everise's investments in cloud-based technologies made the transition to remote work a smooth and secure one," said Palmer. "Since 2018, we have dedicated millions to developing talent, tools, infrastructure, IT support, and security practices that allowed us to keep our employees safe and clients consistently supported in the face of sudden crisis."

In March 2020, the Everise workforce transformed from 10% to over 90% home-based in just over two weeks, without any reduction in service levels.

The company adopted highly effective yet entirely remote methods of recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training. Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots guide candidates through the onboarding process, while remote collaboration technologies deliver real time, high-touch training without new employees ever meeting either coworkers or supervisors in person.

Enabling Work at Home Transitions for US and Global Enterprises

While the company's new growth is primarily domestic, Everise has also seen significant global expansion as well, most notably in Manila, The Philippines, and at its multilingual hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- both of which provide customer support to vital food delivery services throughout Asia and the US.

Palmer believes the company's performance is a positive indicator for the broader domestic BPO industry, which has seen revenues drop 5.4% in 2020.

"Whether the chart describing the future economic turnaround resembles a letter V, U, W or even Nike Swoosh, resilient BPOs like Everise will be in a prime position to help sound companies quickly and confidently ramp up operations, focusing on what they're great at, while we continue to safely and securely support their customers," added Palmer.

BPO Trends Driving Growth

Globally, Everise projects its near-term growth to be driven by a confluence of factors, all influenced heavily by the pandemic.

Healthcare: Busier than usual open enrollment periods are expected, due to the surge in gig workers -- expected to grow to an astounding 43% of the US workforce in 2020 -- and high percentage of newly unemployed, many of whom will purchase insurance for the first time.

Busier than usual open enrollment periods are expected, due to the surge in gig workers -- expected to grow to an astounding 43% of the US workforce in 2020 -- and high percentage of newly unemployed, many of whom will purchase insurance for the first time. Technology: Everise specializes in providing technical support to connected device owners, including smart home technologies. Support needs have spiked as a third of US households spend $25.2 million on smart appliances, security, control and connectivity, home entertainment, comfort, lighting and energy management.

Everise specializes in providing technical support to connected device owners, including smart home technologies. Support needs have spiked as a third of US households spend on smart appliances, security, control and connectivity, home entertainment, comfort, lighting and energy management. AI-powered support: During periods of uncertainty and the inevitable belt tightening that follows, investments in smart, conversational support chatbots and interactive voice response (IVR) technologies become increasingly attractive, as these can resolve customer issues for a fraction of the cost that a human can. Everise DX (Digital Experience) has seen heavy demand for its proprietary AI-based natural language understanding solutions, freeing human agents to focus on complex cases, primarily in the financial, telecommunications and retail sectors.

