EVERISE UNVEILS PIONEERING U.S. MICROSITE IN ORLANDO, WITH VISION TO REDEFINE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE LANDSCAPE AND WORKPLACE CULTURE

The new Center of Excellence (COE) employs over 600 Orlando-based customer experience agents, with plans to support a total of 1,000 by end 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a trailblazer in elevating customer experience for healthcare, logistics and technology businesses, today announced the opening of its first U.S. microsite in Orlando, Florida. This milestone was commemorated with an inauguration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site.

Everise Founder & CEO Sudhir Agarwal (center) commemorating the opening of the new Orlando microsite with Everise leadership Everise Orlando boasts open views and biophilic features designed to promote well-being and productivity Everise’s first microsite in the U.S. is designed with openness and collaboration in mind

Nestled within the vibrant heart of Orlando, Everise's innovative microsite model is part of the company's strategy to drive greater agility in right-shoring operations, enabling the team to respond nimbly to client needs and tap on suburban talent closer to where they reside.

The spacious 19,800 square foot microsite is located in SouthPark Center, a premier office park offering a wide range of amenities including a fitness center and outdoor recreational spaces. Everise Orlando is designed to transcend the traditional office and is a modern workspace that is fully Work-At-Home capable, highlighting open collaboration spaces filled with green, biophilic features, beautiful views, and natural light. Construction of an additional 17,800 square foot expansion to the office is already underway, which will enable the microsite to fully support a workforce of over 1,000 agents.

"We are thrilled to unveil Everise's inaugural microsite in the U.S. right here in the vibrant city of Orlando. Our microsite strategy epitomizes our values of being people-first while driving innovation, empowering us to bring workspaces closer to where trained and qualified talents reside. We selected Orlando as the location for our Center of Excellence, with its rich tapestry of talent and resources. We are committed to fostering a culture of unparalleled client experience, collaboration, well-being, and inclusivity, and look forward to furthering our impact and footprint in this thriving city," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

Everise's relentless pursuit of excellence is further evident in its track record of success, as endorsed by employees and the broader industry. The company enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees as well as external customers. Everise has the highest Glassdoor ratings in the outsourcing industry – 4.6 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor and 4.4 out of 5 on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards and accolades over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, including being certified a Great Place To Work® and Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

