Everland Announces Netflix Mini Documentary Featuring the Wildlife Works Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project in Kenya

Netflix mini documentary features the Wildlife Works Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project to highlight success of community-centered forest and biodiversity conservation

Wildlife Works' Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project has been showcased in a new Netflix mini-documentary spotlighting how REDD+ is a scalable and effective model for stopping deforestation and is part of the company's strategy to achieve net-zero ambitions

Conservation marketing company Everland, and project developer Wildlife Works, worked in partnership with Netflix and Freeborne Media to create the explainer video, premiering it in collaboration with Kenya's Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Tourism Board at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo in Nairobi

Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Tourism Board at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo in In conjunction with the world premiere of the mini-documentary, a panel discussion featuring representatives from the Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project explored the importance of REDD+ as a community and wildlife-centered market-based solution that works to end deforestation, one of the leading causes of carbon emissions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Magical Kenya Expo in Nairobi, Netflix premiered a new mini documentary highlighting its sustainability efforts through its partnership with the Wildlife Works Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project located in Southeastern Kenya, between Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks.

The Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project – set up and managed by Wildlife Works – protects over 200,000 hectares of dryland forest, with over 11,000 wild elephants living in the ecosystem, and is home to 120,000 community members.

The video, narrated by actor Patricia Allison, and produced by conservation marketing company Everland, Wildlife Works, Freeborne Media, and Netflix, is part of an effort to underline how REDD+ is an effective and scalable market-based solution integral for companies to implement to meet their net-zero goals.

During the premiere, Netflix hosted a panel discussion moderated by actor Sarah Hassan featuring Wildlife Works Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project representatives; Jane Okoth, Media and Communications Officer, Joseph Mwakima, Community Relations Officer, and Constance Mwandaa, Ranger and Head of Training, to explore the Project's impact over time.

In her opening remarks, Shola Sanni, Director of Public Policy, SSA at Netflix, said

"At Netflix, we strive to contribute positively to local economies, culture, and creative communities, and thereby are dedicated to understanding and minimizing our environmental impact wherever we operate, across the globe, and many of our top creators see sustainability as a source for creative excellence and authentic storytelling that attracts vast audiences - particularly young audiences"

Emphasizing the impact of the Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project for the community, Jane Okoth, Media and Communications Officer at Wildlife Works, said: "We have to amplify community voices when talking about solutions related to climate change, the communities are the most effective guardians of the forest. Keeping the Forest intact will ensure greater access to health, education and clean water."

Reflecting on the documentary, Josh Tosteson, President of Everland, said, 'This documentary highlights a universal truth, that community-based conservation is the most effective and immediate way to help bring an end to deforestation today.'

The Netflix documentary is available on the WeAreNetflix and AfricaOnNetflix YouTube channels.

About Everland

Everland represents the world's largest portfolio of high-impact forest conservation (REDD+) projects in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Everland brings forest communities and corporations together in a common cause to protect some of the world's most important and vulnerable forests.



https://everland.earth/

About Wildlife Works

Wildlife Works is a community-centered wildlife conservation company that implements market-based initiatives to protect the planet's threatened wilderness and endangered wildlife. The company was founded on the premise that if we want wildlife in our world, it has to work for local communities who share their environment. Wildlife Works' conservation projects drive direct financing to forest communities to fund their self-determined economic development and prevent millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere annually.



https://www.wildlifeworks.com/

Assets

The documentary can be viewed on the AfricaOnNetflix YouTube channel here: Our Great National Parks | Kenya + Netflix Sustainability Efforts - YouTube

