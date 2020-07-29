Everlaw Achieves FedRAMP Security Authorization for Government-Wide Use

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw announced today that its litigation and ediscovery platform has achieved FedRAMP Authorization . The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has been securely using Everlaw since March for ediscovery, collaboration, and document review for productions, investigations, and litigation. Now, with this authorization, Everlaw's platform is one of the select few cloud-native software solutions that has met the criteria enabling any government agency to adopt its services.

The government-wide Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP , is one of the most extensive security authorizations technology vendors can complete. Achieving this authorization ensures Everlaw's security and risk standards meet the critical needs of federal government agencies. Everlaw's platform gives users real-time access to new security advances and the latest features, and now, government agencies can securely implement the litigation platform for their own ediscovery, collaboration, and document review programs.

"This milestone has been a top priority for the last several years, because we know the value that state attorneys general have seen from using Everlaw and we wanted to be able to provide the federal government with access to our modern platform," said Lisa Hawke, VP of Security and Compliance at Everlaw. "Now all government agencies can confidently adopt the solution, knowing it meets the highest cloud security standards, at the same time they benefit from the flexibility and collaborative features of a modern, cloud-based tool."

Everlaw's FedRAMP Authorization is the highest security achievement the company has met to date, joining an exclusive group of vendors who have completed the rigorous process. Everlaw has also achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification in Privacy, Security, Confidentiality and Availability and has completed voluntary independent audits for HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

Everlaw is a collaborative platform that enables legal teams to discover, reveal, and act on information to better drive internal investigations and positively impact the outcome of litigation, congressional hearings, and internal and regulatory investigations. Historically, teams have had to rely on outdated, client-server software and expensive third-party service providers, but Everlaw combines speed, security, and ease-of-use into a unified, comprehensive solution. The collaborative nature of the platform helps investigate issues more thoroughly, uncover truth more quickly, and present findings more clearly.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 76 out of the AM Law 100, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com .

Contact: Mary Jenkins, [email protected]

SOURCE Everlaw

Related Links

www.everlaw.com

