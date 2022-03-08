Everlaw Adds Audio and Video Redactions Feature as Multimedia Evidence Soars

As office meetings have transitioned to video meetings, the amount of discoverable A/V evidence has exploded, with over 3 trillion minutes recorded on Zoom last year. In fact, recent Everlaw data revealed a 250% increase in A/V files transcribed on its platform, jumping from 35 million in 2020 to 133 million the following year. Additionally, the amount of video content from dashcams, body cams and security cameras has increased significantly. Yet, most ediscovery providers require costly A/V add-ons that disrupt existing review and redaction workflows. Everlaw solves this problem by offering customers a more unified experience, not only providing high-quality transcription of A/V files, but also A/V file redaction directly on the platform.

"A/V files have become pervasive in ediscovery," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "Major business decisions are now made in meetings held over Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet or other video conferencing software, so it's essential that legal professionals have a way to review and redact evidence from those platforms. Given Everlaw is a cloud-native platform with monthly releases, we can quickly address customer needs keeping pace with market trends, like the soaring amount of A/V evidence."

The new feature is an integrated part of the Everlaw platform. Customers can redact from the A/V files by marking "start" and "stop" sections of the file or directly selecting text from the transcript. From there, users can edit, delete and preview the redactions with just a few clicks, which are then prepared for production with a text transcript, videos as .m4v files and audios as .m4a files. These enhancements reduce friction in ediscovery, simplifying the process of mining through A/V data and allowing customers to investigate with speed, security and ease-of-use.

To learn more about Everlaw's new A/V redactions capabilities, visit here . You may also find Everlaw at booth #3108 in Americas Hall II during Legalweek.

Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 76 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including TPG Growth, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, H.I.G. Growth Partners and K9 Ventures.

