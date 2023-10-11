Everlaw and Alvarez & Marsal Announce Strategic Partnership for Disputes and Investigations in the UK and European Union

A&M will tap Everlaw's powerful platform for clients' legal matters from the boardroom to the courtroom

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to bring the Everlaw's platform to legal clients across the UK and European Union.

Everlaw is consistently ranked as the top in its class by customers, number one of 116 ediscovery vendors in the G2 Grid.

"Everlaw is a fantastic addition to our toolkit in our Disputes and Investigations practice," said Phil Beckett, Managing Director, European and Middle East Practice Leader of A&M's Disputes and Investigations. "We know it impresses clients, and our own testing and market due diligence proves its ease of use, scalability, and ability to develop new features quickly."

A&M's Disputes and Investigations practice supports clients through a range of increasingly data-heavy challenges – providing litigation support, meeting investigation needs and addressing regulatory issues. Working together with organisations' in-house general counsel and external counsel, A&M offers full-scope investigation services.

"The A&M and Everlaw partnership delivers a powerful combination for European clients," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer, Everlaw. "A&M experts are the very best in complex legal matters, cross border investigations, and deep forensics and are now powered by the Everlaw platform."

Joint customers will get defensible processes using Everlaw's existing and new AI functionality – based on generative AI – with A&M's expertise and guidance, transforming the way they work.

"While AI models continue to be tested and improved, there is no doubt that AI will transform data analysis and document review," said Beckett of A&M. "A&M's close alignment with Everlaw, a technology platform at the heart of AI deployment, will benefit our clients for years to come."

Everlaw's award-winning AI capabilities include Clustering , which uncovers hidden patterns even in the largest corpus of documents, and Predictive Coding to quickly identify hot documents with AI.

To learn more, please join the webinar, "Unravelling Complex Litigation with AI: Strategies and Insights" on Tuesday 31st October, 11:00 GMT. Register here.

This news comes at Everlaw Summit held in San Francisco through Oct. 12 to showcase breakthroughs for the legal community.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M)for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With more than 8,000 people providing services across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, FTSE 100 corporations, and 100% of Silver Circle firms, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organisations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., with offices in London, Washington, D.C., and New York City, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Everlaw Media Contact:

Colleen Haikes

press@everlaw.com

SOURCE Everlaw