Top ediscovery skills and platform give legal clients agility to outmaneuver bigger opponents

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with CodexTen , a litigation execution management service provider. The services CodexTen provides combine Everlaw's #1 ediscovery software platform with CodexTen's technical expertise to deliver top-notch evidence discovery and courtroom support for law firms.

CodexTen is a sponsor at Everlaw Summit held in San Francisco through Oct. 12 to showcase breakthroughs for the legal community.

Everlaw and CodexTen Announce Strategic Partnership for Litigation Services

"Choosing to build our business around Everlaw was one of the best decisions we ever made," said Clayton Romero, co-founder of CodexTen. "The platform is fantastic at helping us find insights and organize a compelling story, and collaborate with other legal advisors in real-time."

Tech skills and insights can make or break a case. When solo practitioners and smaller firms face larger opponents, advanced technology plus skills not only can level the playing field but also tilt it for an advantage.

"CodexTen co-founders are experts on Everlaw and use the platform as a strategic differentiator in service of their clients' cases," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer, Everlaw. "They can outmaneuver and speed ahead of bigger opponents."

CodexTen delivers clients greater agility in deposition support, jury selection, and document review based on the Everlaw platform, and Everlaw Storybuilder , which helps organize evidence and collaborate across multiple parties and extended timeframes, is central to this work.

For example, in Storybuilder, CodexTen has curated legally-admissible screen captures collected from social media to help with jury selection to have all the background at their fingertips to demonstrate true insights in real-time. CodexTen also uses Everlaw's AI-based predictive coding to find elusive 'hot docs' buried in hundreds of thousands of documents.

Speed and accuracy in ediscovery services translate directly into a client's financial savings. In a recent case, CodexTen eliminated 120,000 records and reduced the review time required for a small legal team from 1,300 hours to 130 using the Everlaw platform.

"Technology prowess is a superpower that helps CodexTen provide great value to our clients," said Romero.

About CodexTen

Founded in 2020, CodexTen is a concierge ediscovery service provider for the legal industry whose client experience ranges from small boutique firms to large, multi-location, international firms. As technology pioneers, CodexTen removes the knowledge and technology barriers that prevent law firms from taking full advantage of artificial intelligence tools by managing a firm's ediscovery and evidence-handling needs. For more information on CodexTen, please visit their website, or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Everlaw Media Contact:

Colleen Haikes

[email protected]

SOURCE Everlaw