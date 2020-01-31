Everlaw and Elite Discovery Partner to Offer Full-Service Litigation Solution

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw and Elite Discovery have announced a partnership to deliver a full-service litigation solution that improves efficiency for law firms, corporations, and government agencies.

The joint offering enables litigation teams to leverage Everlaw's end-to-end litigation platform in conjunction with Elite Discovery's expert managed services. This gives litigators access to managed early case assessment, investigations, managed document review and ediscovery project management on best-in-class technology - saving time and improving outcomes.

"At Everlaw, respect for users is one of our key principles. While we deliver a leading-edge technology platform, the service providers that we partner with play a critical role in the user experience by bringing exceptional white glove service to our clients," said Erin Baksa , Everlaw's Director of Business Development and Intelligence. "By partnering with Elite Discovery, we are solidifying our commitment to users by offering industry-leading technology coupled with award-winning service."

"Using Everlaw's best-in-class software allows us to deliver efficient and effective services - from the start of litigation to its successful conclusion," said Elite Discovery CEO Terry Reeves . "Elite has a strong history of offering white glove service to clients, and Everlaw's comprehensive, collaborative, and easy functionality will help us deliver more value to clients."

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by eight of the top ten class-action law firms, corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's cloud-based litigation platform features drag-and-drop uploading, flexible productions, blink-speed search, automatic predictions based on machine learning, and robust real-time collaboration so legal practitioners can focus on what they do best. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is supported by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures.

About Elite Discovery

Elite Discovery provides award-winning electronic discovery, digital forensics, and managed review services to a national customer base of law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Elite's clients include oil, gas and energy companies, insurance carriers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, Silicon Valley technology providers, and many others, proof of the company's substantial versatility and geographic reach.

