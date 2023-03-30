Everlaw is Approved by Virginia IT Agency as Ediscovery Vendor

Everlaw's cloud-native ediscovery platform earns approval from VITA to support with litigation, investigations, public records requests and collaboration in the Commonwealth and beyond

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, announced today it has been selected and approved by The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), the Commonwealth's lead cybersecurity and executive branch IT agency, for a multi-year standardized contract for legal tech transformation.

The VITA contract establishes Everlaw as a standard ediscovery provider in Virginia, and is also open to cities, counties and towns within the Commonwealth, along with other government entities.

A majority of state and local government executives prefer cloud-based platforms but often lack dedicated security and IT experts to vet out new technology. Delaying upgrades to modern cloud platforms can prevent state and local orgs from achieving greater efficiencies and even heighten their risk to become targets of ransomware and cyber attacks. VITA has solved this problem by pre-vetting the security, effectiveness and pricing of cloud platforms making efficient platforms like Everlaw easy to purchase.

"Often local and state organizations are challenged resource-wise in their move to the cloud. With VITA doing the heavy-lifting for security and pricing, those orgs can confidently and easily gain the advantages of Everlaw's cloud platform," said Jessica Shane, director of state, local and education at Everlaw. "Building on our StateRAMP authorization, the green light from VITA is another important milestone in our company's mission to transform public sector legal work."

After an extensive evaluation, VITA chose Everlaw for its scalability that can be used for legal matters of all sizes; security that's been through a rigorous third-party assessment for FedRAMP and StateRAMP landing Everlaw authorities to operate as a cloud service provider for multiple Federal and state and local agencies; and self-service platform, which provides legal teams flexibility and independence without the need for a partner or managed service provider.

VITA's approval means that Everlaw's ediscovery platform meets the demands of litigation, investigations, public records requests and legal holds in one intuitive, secure, self-service platform to collaborate across state matters. Specifically, Everlaw helps:

Manage large, complex litigation matters in one highly collaborative space

Transform public records requests from a time-consuming response to a low-effort, citizen-friendly experience

Streamline the legal holds process and reduce the risk of human error with automated notifications, escalations and a built-in audit trail

The award has standardized key terms for security, pricing and payment. Users can contact Everlaw with the technical specifics of their needs and then receive these key terms for their project.

To continue supporting public sector organizations on their journey to the cloud, Everlaw will host a virtual event, "Everlaw Connect: Virtual Government Forum 2023," on April 26 and an in-person conference, "Everlaw Connect D.C.," on May 18, exclusively created to bring together leading government professionals for training, networking and peer-to-peer education. Sign up to attend the April 26 event here and the May 18 event here.

About the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA)

VITA is the Commonwealth's lead cybersecurity and executive branch IT agency responsible for the operation of the state's technology infrastructure, governance, security and oversight of major IT projects, and procurement of technology-related goods and services on behalf of state and local governments. VITA serves the Commonwealth's more than 60 executive branch state agencies and 55,000 state employees, equipping and empowering agency colleagues to serve Virginia's 8.6 million residents and many more visitors. www.vita.virginia.gov

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

