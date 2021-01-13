Everlaw Launches Storybuilder, the Legal Industry's First Narrative Building Toolkit

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-based ediscovery and litigation platform, today announced the launch of Storybuilder by Everlaw, the industry's first free narrative building toolkit that provides legal teams with a fully collaborative environment to build their cases and prepare remotely for litigation.

The legal industry lacks accessible tools for collaboration and remote work, a pain point that Covid-19 has only further heightened, leaving many legal teams without valuable case-building resources. Organizations require a turnkey solution allowing users to organize their key case documents and collaborate on crafting compelling narratives remotely and securely. Everlaw's platform bridges this gap.

Now with Storybuilder, legal teams and investigators have access to a free, collaborative toolkit to prepare their arguments and build cases. With Storybuilder, users can upload key documents into a Story; organize them into a cohesive case timeline annotated with people and events; integrate evidence into deposition prep and other work product; coordinate live deposition settings; and upload deposition transcripts and identify key pieces of testimony. All of this can be done in a real-time collaborative environment suitable for both remote and in-office work.

Storybuilder also helps reach new groups of legal professionals who may not have the budget for technology and collaboration resources, such as law students or lawyers who don't have their own subscriptions.

"As the digital universe continues to expand at exponential rates, it only becomes more difficult to devote the necessary time, budget and resources to uncovering key data and facts to help get to the truth," said AJ Shankar, Everlaw's CEO and founder. "Lawyers are relying on technology to reimagine workflows and build cases in a timely and efficient way. Storybuilder by Everlaw takes this a step further by simplifying how teams can collaborate together on cases remotely. Now teams are able to craft compelling narratives from anywhere instead of being confined to conference collaboration -- at no cost."

In addition to Storybuilder, through its Everlaw for Good program, Everlaw offers its full product suite to pro bono lawyers, journalists, educators, and nonprofits, in their pursuit for justice. With the ability to process up to 900K documents per hour at a speed five times faster than the nearest cloud competitor, Everlaw has helped to exonerate wrongfully convicted prisoners, investigate naval shipyard pollution, and bring justice to victims of the opioid epidemic and California's deadly wildfires.

Storybuilder by Everlaw is available now. To learn more visit everlaw.com/storybuilder .

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, government entities, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by 76 out of the AM Law 100, Fortune 100 corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, CA and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com .

