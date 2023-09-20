Everlaw Named #1 Ediscovery Platform Globally in G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report

News provided by

Everlaw

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Back-to-back #1 rankings for Everlaw's powerful and easy-to-use ediscovery platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced that it has been named number one of 116 vendors in the G2 Fall 2023 Ediscovery Grid Report. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, this marks Everlaw's second #1 ranking in G2 this year further validating its innovation, customer satisfaction and leadership trajectory for ediscovery in the legal industry. Read the report here.

Continue Reading
Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has been named number one of 116 vendors in the G2 Fall 2023 Ediscovery Grid Report. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, this marks Everlaw’s second #1 ranking in G2 this year.
Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, has been named number one of 116 vendors in the G2 Fall 2023 Ediscovery Grid Report. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, this marks Everlaw’s second #1 ranking in G2 this year.

The High Performer designations in Ediscovery Software and Public Records Management are driven primarily by the top rankings that Everlaw has earned by verified customers for customer satisfaction.

For example, the G2 report found that 99% of users rated Everlaw with 4 or 5 stars, 94% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Everlaw at a rate of 93%. Everlaw outpaces the competition and average scores in the following ediscovery categories: quality of support – 95%, ease of doing business with – 95%, and ease of use – 91%.

"Being the best of the best in ediscovery is an honor we are proud of and strive for every day," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer, Everlaw. "It's a privilege for us that many of the world's largest and most impactful legal organizations put their trust in Everlaw for their critical litigation and investigative work."

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform include:

"I like that Everlaw is flexible and, by far, the easiest platform to use out of all ediscovery applications." – Heather M., litigation paralegal for enterprise.

"Overall Everlaw has made work easier when using this platform to search and download documents. It has saved me time and effort…"
– Kevin B., litigation case assistant at Goodwin.

"Great product. This product allows your team to get you to review and production faster and cheaper than having to go through a vendor. Even senior partners that have never been in databases have found Everlaw to be user friendly.  That is a huge plus." – Lori W.

The G2 ranking evaluates ediscovery software that enables the review of electronic documents and information for use during litigation. The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. To learn about what best-in-class ediscovery practices look like today, read this Q&A with Everlaw's customer success leads.

About Everlaw
Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Colleen Haikes
press@everlaw.com

SOURCE Everlaw

Also from this source

Everlaw Survey Reveals a Strong Willingness for Legal Teams to Embrace Generative AI Even as 72% Warn the Industry Is Not Ready for its Impacts

Everlaw Summit to Showcase Breakthroughs for Legal Success in the AI Era

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.