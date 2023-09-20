Everlaw Named #1 Ediscovery Platform Globally in G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report

Back-to-back #1 rankings for Everlaw's powerful and easy-to-use ediscovery platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced that it has been named number one of 116 vendors in the G2 Fall 2023 Ediscovery Grid Report. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, this marks Everlaw's second #1 ranking in G2 this year further validating its innovation, customer satisfaction and leadership trajectory for ediscovery in the legal industry. Read the report here .

The High Performer designations in Ediscovery Software and Public Records Management are driven primarily by the top rankings that Everlaw has earned by verified customers for customer satisfaction.

For example, the G2 report found that 99% of users rated Everlaw with 4 or 5 stars, 94% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Everlaw at a rate of 93%. Everlaw outpaces the competition and average scores in the following ediscovery categories: quality of support – 95%, ease of doing business with – 95%, and ease of use – 91%.

"Being the best of the best in ediscovery is an honor we are proud of and strive for every day," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer, Everlaw. "It's a privilege for us that many of the world's largest and most impactful legal organizations put their trust in Everlaw for their critical litigation and investigative work."

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform include:

"I like that Everlaw is flexible and, by far, the easiest platform to use out of all ediscovery applications." – Heather M., litigation paralegal for enterprise.

"Overall Everlaw has made work easier when using this platform to search and download documents. It has saved me time and effort…"

– Kevin B., litigation case assistant at Goodwin.

"Great product. This product allows your team to get you to review and production faster and cheaper than having to go through a vendor. Even senior partners that have never been in databases have found Everlaw to be user friendly. That is a huge plus." – Lori W.

The G2 ranking evaluates ediscovery software that enables the review of electronic documents and information for use during litigation. The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. To learn about what best-in-class ediscovery practices look like today, read this Q&A with Everlaw's customer success leads.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

