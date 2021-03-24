Everlaw Named #1 Ediscovery Solution in G2 Grid Report for Fourth Quarter in a Row

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-based ediscovery and litigation platform, today announced that G2 has once again named it the top ediscovery provider, marking the fourth quarter in a row that Everlaw has received the No. 1 ranking on the Grid Report for Ediscovery.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that provides honest reviews for software buyers to identify the best technology among a sea of solutions. Based on feedback from 191 verified users in the 2021 G2 Ediscovery Grid Report, Everlaw scored above average in every category, with reviewers reporting the highest satisfaction with Everlaw's quality of support, simple setup and overall experience. The highest-rated features include document review (97%), production (96%) and project templates (95%). In addition, 93% of users said they would recommend Everlaw to other organizations for their ediscovery and litigation needs.

"It's an honor to remain in the top spot as the best ediscovery solution," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "Reviews from real users are the best barometer to measure customer satisfaction. This recognition validates our commitment to product innovation and forging customer partnerships as we work to meet the unique needs that legal teams face today, while more legal professionals turn to the cloud for enhanced collaboration and security."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

This ranking comes on the heels of other notable industry achievements, with Everlaw recently named the "Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year" by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, and included as one of San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

To learn more about Everlaw and the Spring G2 Ediscovery Grid Report, visit www.everlaw.com/g2 .

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, government entities, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by 76 out of the AM Law 100, Fortune 100 corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, Calif., and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.



