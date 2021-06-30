Everlaw Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Work Management Platform Category

OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-based ediscovery and litigation platform, today announced that Storybuilder was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the best work management platform category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Launched in January 2021, Storybuilder by Everlaw is the industry's first no-cost, collaborative case-building solution where legal teams can better prepare for depositions and litigation in-person or remotely. Legal professionals deserve better technology and Storybuilder delivers. Users can quickly upload documents into a Story; organize them into a cohesive case timeline annotated with people and events with drag-and-drop document links; integrate evidence into deposition preparation materials; collaborate in live depositions; and then easily analyze deposition transcripts to identify key pieces of testimony for trial preparation.

Acknowledged as the premiere awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Storybuilder was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

"At Everlaw, we are continuously evolving our products to solve legal teams' most pressing needs and demands. Storybuilder is a great example, an industry-first solution that revolutionizes deposition and case preparation with collaborative tools," said AJ Shankar, CEO of Everlaw. "It's an honor to be recognized for our relentless product innovation and our work arming legal professionals with the best technology to simplify their quest for the truth."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, which account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

