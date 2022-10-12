Everlaw Names Key Executive Appointments, Hits 500 Employees and Opens East Coast Offices

Names First Chief People Officer, Anna Meyer;

Promotes Shana Simmons to Chief Legal Officer;

Grows Employees by 76% Since November 2021; and

Unveils 'Truth Transforms,' a New Brand Identity to Define Legal Tech's Future

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, announced today major milestones in employee growth and operations: two C-level appointments, new offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., a new partner program and the unveiling of a new brand identity — to fuel its mission to transform the legal industry.

Everlaw's First Chief People Officer, Anna Meyer

Shana Simmons Anna Meyer

Everlaw announced the appointment of tech veteran Anna Meyer to the new position of chief people officer, effective October 11, reporting directly to Everlaw CEO and Founder AJ Shankar.

As chief people officer, Meyer will lead all aspects of Everlaw's employee success function including talent strategy, employee experience, rewards, attraction, retention, development and diversity, inclusion and belonging. She is a seasoned people leader building world-class organizations within the technology industry. Most recently, Meyer served as chief people officer at PerimeterX and has held senior human resources roles at Intuit, AppDirect and SmartThings.

"Talent is the core of every great company, and in tech, it's arguably the business itself," Meyer said. "I'm thrilled to join AJ and the team as we strive to ensure Everlaw is a world-class platform supported by a world-class employee experience."

"As our CPO, Anna will be an incredible asset in our continued pursuit of building a strong, diverse culture that helps our employees succeed," Shankar said.

Everlaw's First Chief Legal Officer, Shana Simmons

Shana Simmons has been promoted from Everlaw's general counsel to its chief legal officer, effective immediately. Since joining Everlaw in August 2020, Simmons has led a team that's responsible for a range of legal, regulatory and governance, risk and compliance, commercial and privacy matters. Prior to Everlaw, Shana was at Google, guiding teams that supported Google Cloud's growth and success in new markets around the world. In her new chief legal officer role, Simmons will continue to focus Everlaw's legal team on value creation, mitigating risk, optimizing efficiency and delivering strategic insights.

"Shana is operating at the highest, most impactful level for our company," Shankar said. "Her legal and business acumen, and customer insights are critically important as we continue on our path to transform the legal industry's approach to discovery and litigation."

Meyer and Simmons join Chief Revenue Officer Rich Liu, who was hired in March 2022, in the C-suite.

Company Expansion

Since the company's Series D funding of $202 million in November 2021, Everlaw has grown its global employee base by 76% to reach 500+ employees, and has doubled employees on the East Coast. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Everlaw runs European operations from its London office.

New Midtown Manhattan Office Serves Am Law 200, Corporate Clients, Among Others

Everlaw has opened its first New York City office, located in Rockefeller Plaza to serve the company's growing customer base in the New York metropolitan area with sales, customer success and support teams.

Expanded Work for Federal Agencies Spurs Washington, D.C. Office Growth

One of the few legal tech companies with a FedRAMP-certified platform, Everlaw is used by federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, for work around Freedom of Information Act requests, litigation support and congressional inquiries. The Washington, D.C. office is a growing hub for the Everlaw public sector teams, including customer experience, sales enablement, sales and operations, and is conveniently located in the Washington Post building downtown.

"Today marks a milestone for us as a company," Shankar said. "Fueled by last year's funding round, we're building out an organization that values big thinking, diversity and integrity to take on a grand challenge – transforming the way legal teams pursue the truth."

Truth Transforms: New Brand Identity Reflects Our Future

The debut of Everlaw's new branding reflects the company's belief that truth is the ultimate destination for legal teams. Getting there requires navigating exploding sources of data, tight collaboration, finite resources and tight deadlines. Everlaw's new brand identity comprises an ediscovery experience created for this complex journey: powerful technology built to effortlessly manage massive amounts of information, combined with proactive partnership that keeps teams one step ahead.

"We know that ediscovery is too often a challenging journey, but we see a brighter future," said Everlaw VP of Marketing Joshua Schnoll. "Our customers choose Everlaw because of our thoughtfulness and our humanity – we look to delight users with our technology and our people. Everlaw helps legal teams chart a straighter course to the truth—transforming their ediscovery journey."

Everlaw Summit Draws World-Class Ediscovery Experts and Practitioners

The breadth and depth of the company's transformational work will be on display for its customers, partners and the greater ediscovery community at the in-person Everlaw Summit from Nov. 2 to 4, 2022 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The event will feature live programming with powerful insights for legal teams to "lead through change" with 26 sessions and six networking events, including Women in Ediscovery, as well as the Everlaw Summit Awards.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

