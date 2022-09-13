Everlaw Summit Draws World-Class Ediscovery Experts and Practitioners for 3 Days of Legal Education and Networking in San Francisco, Nov. 2 to 4, 2022

In-Person Ediscovery Event Will Deliver Powerful Insights and Community Building for Legal Teams to "Lead through Change"

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, will host Everlaw Summit , the company's flagship in-person experience for its customers, partners and the greater ediscovery community from Nov. 2 to 4, 2022 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The event will feature live programming centering on education, connection and transformation with 26 sessions and six networking events, including Women in Ediscovery, as well as the Everlaw Summit Awards.

Everlaw Summit will take place November 2-4 in San Francisco.

Attendees will learn from experts, get hands-on guidance in the latest technology, and connect with peers who are creating the future of ediscovery and litigation in the cloud.

"We designed Summit to deliver a high return-on-investment for legal practitioners' valuable time," said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. "We're bringing together the best in the legal industry for three days of insights and collaboration, united around the goal of uncovering the truth faster."

Keynotes and select sessions include:

Bad Blood: Exposing Theranos – Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner John Carreyrou shares how he combs through millions of data points to find his smoking gun—whether in exposing long-secret Medicare fraud or revealing billion dollars worth of deception at Theranos. Reed Kathrein , partner at Hagens Berman, joins him to dive into the Theranos litigation.

– Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner shares how he combs through millions of data points to find his smoking gun—whether in exposing long-secret Medicare fraud or revealing billion dollars worth of deception at Theranos. , partner at Hagens Berman, joins him to dive into the Theranos litigation. Seeking Truth and Healing in Our Nation's Deadly Opioid Crisis – In a fireside chat, Rachel Taketa , processing and reference archivist at the University of Calif., San Francisco , and Shana Simmons , general counsel at Everlaw, discuss how recent opioid litigation helped expose one of the greatest injustices in modern times—and opened up a host of sensitive data to archives that will soon become a priceless public good.

– In a fireside chat, , processing and reference archivist at the University of Calif., , and , general counsel at Everlaw, discuss how recent opioid litigation helped expose one of the greatest injustices in modern times—and opened up a host of sensitive data to archives that will soon become a priceless public good. Peer into the Future of Ediscovery – Dr. Maura Grossman , professor at University of Waterloo , and David Cohen , chair, records and ediscovery at Reed Smith, will take a deep-dive into the intersection of law, technology and economics, and the role of the courts in adjudicating ediscovery disputes as innovation evolves.

– Dr. , professor at , and , chair, records and ediscovery at Reed Smith, will take a deep-dive into the intersection of law, technology and economics, and the role of the courts in adjudicating ediscovery disputes as innovation evolves. Adding Value Through the Ediscovery Process and Beyond – Jay Carle, partner and deputy chair of the ediscovery and information governance practice group at Seyfarth Shaw joins Joshua Hodas , Ph.D., partner at Lewis Brisbois and member of the firm's IP and technology practices, to discuss how they extract value from the ediscovery process and carry those benefits forward through the entire litigation lifecycle.

Learn From the Best, Achieve Richer Outcomes

Customers are at the center of Everlaw Summit with hours of customer-led content from the Am Law 200, including Barnes & Thornburg, Benesch, Orrick, and Seyfarth Shaw, to speciality firms like Hagens Berman, Loopstra Nixon, and Sher Edling, to government-specific sessions with several state attorneys general represented. Learn from firms that have seen exceptional growth fueled by technology, join workshops on leading through soft power, see how corporate legal teams are reimagining their approach to litigation, and more. Hear directly from legal professionals like you who are changing the way discovery and litigation is done, from the biggest law firms to the nimblest in-house legal departments.

Partners Provide Best-in-Class Services

Partners are an essential part of Everlaw Summit, whether it's through consulting services or supporting our joint customers on their transformation journeys. Partner sponsors and attendees will include Cobra Legal Solutions, CodexTen, Cognicion, Elevate, Epiq, Sandline Global and others.

Introducing The Everlaw Summit Awards

The Everlaw Summit Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and law firms who are making significant impact, innovation and contributions across the legal and ediscovery sector. In seven categories, we will celebrate the top innovation, DEI change agent and community influencer, as well as those whose work is focused on promoting justice and the vital role they play in our society. Please add your nominations here.

World-Class Technology

Everlaw will spotlight key breakthroughs for legal teams in artificial intelligence, such as predictive coding and Everlaw Clustering (unsupervised machine learning) as well as how to wrangle emerging data types and build stronger, more collaborative case work with Storybuilder.

Day 3 Hands-on Training

Get hands-on Everlaw training and dive deep into key tools for turning disparate information into compelling facts with artificial intelligence and more.

An Invitation to the Palace

Everlaw is excited to host Summit at the historic Palace Hotel in the heart of San Francisco. Discounted lodging is available to registrants while supplies last.

Twitter: For news and event updates, follow @Everlaw and join the conversations using #EverlawSummit

For news and event updates, follow and join the conversations using #EverlawSummit LinkedIn: Register here and share on LinkedIn here using #EverlawSummit

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the Am Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, H.I.G. Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Haikes

[email protected]

SOURCE Everlaw