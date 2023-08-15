Everlaw Summit to Showcase Breakthroughs for Legal Success in the AI Era

3 Days of Education, Connection and Inspiration Featuring the Brightest Legal Minds, Hosted by the World's #1 Ediscovery Platform from Oct. 10-12 in San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, will host Everlaw Summit , the company's flagship in-person, three-day conference designed to showcase breakthroughs for the legal community at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco from Oct. 10-12. Register here .

Everlaw, ranked #1 out of 115 ediscovery vendors , designed this annual event as the premier experience for legal professionals. The conference features hands-on guidance in the latest technology – including a full day of training and certifications on Oct. 10 – followed by two days of networking, inspirational speakers, CLEs and other customer-led sessions to showcase how leaders are achieving ambitious legal outcomes.

With this year's theme of breaking through to new heights, Everlaw will feature these must-see speakers:

The Everlaw Vision: Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar will unveil Everlaw innovation that is transforming the legal industry, including generative AI in the new Everlaw AI Assistant .

Everlaw Founder and CEO will unveil Everlaw innovation that is transforming the legal industry, including generative AI in the new . Futureproofing Your Career in the Age of AI : In a fireside chat, Kevin Roose , the bestselling author and award-winning New York Times columnist and podcaster of Hard Fork , will prepare you for a world dominated by technology and AI. Space is limited, and those who register early will be given preference.

: In a fireside chat, , the bestselling author and award-winning columnist and podcaster of , will prepare you for a world dominated by technology and AI. Space is limited, and those who register early will be given preference. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty: Patrick Radden Keefe , the author of The New York Times best seller, "Empire of Pain," will discuss the story behind the nation's opioid epidemic and the groundbreaking litigation that followed, and will be joined by attorneys general to discuss the unprecedented cooperation between states and parties in prosecuting these suits.

, the author of best seller, "Empire of Pain," will discuss the story behind the nation's opioid epidemic and the groundbreaking litigation that followed, and will be joined by attorneys general to discuss the unprecedented cooperation between states and parties in prosecuting these suits. Navigating AI, TAR and New Data Types : Sessions will explore how technology is impacting the legal profession with gen AI expert Dr. Megan Ma , assistant director for the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics; Dr. Maura Grossman , leading expert on technology assisted review; Donna Haddad , vice president, associate general counsel, IBM; and the Honorable Paul Grimm , former District Court Judge for the District of Maryland . Everlaw Chief Legal Officer Shana Simmons will discuss responsible gen AI with Ironclad Chief Community Officer Mary O'Carroll .

: Sessions will explore how technology is impacting the legal profession with gen AI expert , assistant director for the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics; , leading expert on technology assisted review; , vice president, associate general counsel, IBM; and the , former District Court Judge for the District of . Everlaw Chief Legal Officer will discuss responsible gen AI with Ironclad Chief Community Officer . Learn From the Best to Achieve Richer Outcomes: Peer-led sessions are the heart of Everlaw Summit with hours of content from Seyfarth, Baker McKenzie, Adams and Reese, Wilson Sonsini , Boeing, Nasdaq Private Market and government-specific sessions. Topics include regulatory compliance, the law firm of the future, corporate legal best practices, public records requests and FOIA, and how hackers target law firms. See the provisional agenda for more.

"With the advent of generative AI, this is the time for more efficient and even transformational work through litigation and investigative workflows," said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. "Everlaw Summit brings together the most talented practitioners so attendees gain insights and skills to navigate the challenges ahead and achieve even greater success."

New Everlaw AI Certification, Training and Education

With a full day of interactive learning on Oct. 10 , customers can build their expertise in AI fundamentals, workflow strategy, and application best practices. Attendees can pre-register for two new expert-led product certification experiences: Everlaw Reviewer or AI. Attendees can also join one-on-one design labs with the Everlaw product team for a behind-the-scenes look at the latest features in development.

Partners Provide Best-in-Class Services for Litigation and Investigations

Partners are an essential part of Everlaw through consulting services and supporting customers on their transformation journeys. Cognicion, Epiq, Purpose Legal and Sandline Global are among the sponsors.

The Everlaw Summit Awards Celebrate Most Innovative Legal Leaders

The Everlaw Summit Awards recognizes individuals and organizations who are making a significant impact across the legal sector to celebrate the Top Innovative Breakthrough, Corporate Breakthrough, DEI Change Agent, Impact Agent, and Rising Star in Ediscovery. Meet the finalists here .

The Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Everlaw is excited to return to the historic Palace Hotel in the heart of San Francisco for Summit 2023. Discounted lodging is available to registrants while supplies last.

