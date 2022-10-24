Everlaw Unveils Corporate Essentials to Help Corporate Counsel Take Charge of Legal Matters In House

An Easy-to-Use Discovery Package Designed for Corporate Legal Teams with an Enterprise Subscription Model that CIOs and CFOs Prefer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw today unveils Corporate Essentials , an intuitive solution for in-house counsel to be able to control their discovery process for investigations, litigations, and compliance in one central place.

Everlaw announced this news at the ACC 2022 Annual Meeting , the world's biggest gathering of in-house counsel.

The Digital Transformation of Corporate Litigation and Investigations: Then and Now.

Moving more legal work in-house is the number one strategy to limit litigation costs, according to 59 percent of respondents surveyed in a joint ACC/Everlaw report issued today. When bringing litigation in house, legal teams often struggle with manual workflows to ingest, review and manage a corpus of diverse data. Teams often rely on email (51%) or spreadsheets (35%) to manage legal holds according to the survey.

In response, Everlaw created Corporate Essentials, a package of its leading cloud-based discovery offerings designed to modernize in-house legal work with consumer ease and enterprise scope delivered in a subscription model to fit the annualized billing cycle for corporate budgets.

Everlaw Corporate Essentials helps four critical parts of investigative and litigation work:

Ingest corporate data from dozens of sources: Everlaw Cloud Connectors tool helps legal teams upload key data with near-instant connections from core workplace tools, such as O365, Slack, Box, and Google Workspace. To enable users to handle the evolving variety of data types, Everlaw designed a "plug and play" infrastructure to quickly add new connections to enterprise applications as they become needed. An important new data source coming soon is Zoom as more evidence is captured from the explosion of virtual meetings, depositions and trials.

Everlaw tool helps legal teams upload key data with near-instant connections from core workplace tools, such as O365, Slack, Box, and Google Workspace. To enable users to handle the evolving variety of data types, Everlaw designed a "plug and play" infrastructure to quickly add new connections to enterprise applications as they become needed. An important new data source coming soon is Zoom as more evidence is captured from the explosion of virtual meetings, depositions and trials. Review evidence with award-winning analytics and AI: Once the evidence is added to the platform, Everlaw's Early Case Assessment platform is a powerful means to uncover meaningful connections across data with smart search and visual concept clustering. It helps customers drastically reduce the amount of data requiring outside review, helping to control costs.

Once the evidence is added to the platform, Everlaw's platform is a powerful means to uncover meaningful connections across data with smart search and visual concept clustering. It helps customers drastically reduce the amount of data requiring outside review, helping to control costs. Manage legal holds in one, secure place : Everlaw Legal Holds enables the defensible management of legal holds workflows with a custom custodian directory, built-in tracking and auto-escalations to replace manually-sent emails and tracking spreadsheets.

: enables the defensible management of legal holds workflows with a custom custodian directory, built-in tracking and auto-escalations to replace manually-sent emails and tracking spreadsheets. Collaborate seamlessly across functions and teams: Everlaw Storybuilder helps teams organize key documents and arguments to manage the end-to-end internal investigation and litigation process. Collaborate with HR, Legal and external partners as you need at no additional cost.

"We are seeing digital transformation for in-house counsel play out in two big ways," said Shana Simmons, chief legal officer, Everlaw. "Legal teams are getting what general counsels have been waiting for: fit-for-purpose software to unlock their team's productivity, which is now delivered in an enterprise model that CIOs and CFOs prefer."

Details and Pricing

In-house teams can get started with Everlaw through an annual subscription with no monthly minimums. The subscription includes an unlimited number of legal holds notices and matters or projects on the platform. This package enables In-house teams to collaborate on the Everlaw platform with as many external partners as they need with no additional fees.

Click here to read the full report, " The State of Corporate Litigation Today ."

Visit Everlaw at the ACC Annual Meeting this week at Booth # 303

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Haikes

[email protected]

SOURCE Everlaw