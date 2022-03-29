Everlaw Welcomes Rich Liu as Chief Revenue Officer

He joins at a critical time to continue propelling the company's growth: In November 2021, Everlaw announced 80% year-over-year growth and $202 million in Series D funding, bringing the company to an overall valuation of over $2 billion at that time. By 2025, the ediscovery market is projected to reach $13B as ediscovery challenges mount; legal teams often cull through terabytes of data found in texts, emails, videos, and even emojis to pinpoint key evidence.

"In today's world, finding objective truth is harder than ever as the haystack of data grows exponentially and the sources multiply," Liu said. "That complexity is driving demand for Everlaw's powerful truth-finding platform, making it a must-have for litigators. I'm thrilled to join Everlaw in pursuit of its virtuous mission of helping customers illuminate the truth."

Liu brings to Everlaw a wealth of experience in hyper-growth markets, architecting the go-to-market motion of transformative companies and their IPOs. As CRO at TripActions, Liu led the company's global sales, customer success, partnerships, strategy and field operations – and scaled the business over 25x. At MuleSoft and Meta, he held senior leadership positions through their class-leading IPOs. He built a $400M ARR business at Meta, overseeing many of the company's most strategic industry verticals and customers.

"As an engineer-turned-CRO, Rich is a true first-principles thinker, having built both large enterprise and hyper growth go-to-market strategies," said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. "Rich is an incredible addition to Everlaw and joins a strong team that is poised to grow our company to greater heights and transform the legal industry."

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including TPG Growth, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, H.I.G. Growth Partners and K9 Ventures.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Mission North for Everlaw

[email protected]

SOURCE Everlaw