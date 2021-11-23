Everli expands Auchan retail partnership in Poland

Customers who shop via the Everli platform will choose from over 9,000 grocery products from Auchan's catalogue via an easy to use mobile app or website. The products will then be hand-picked by one of Everli's personal Shoppers, who completes the purchase and delivers it to the customer's door the same day, within a chosen one-hour timeslot.

"Shopping with Everli is a highly personalised form of online sales. We have already had the opportunity to test this service, under its previous name – szopi.pl. It was very well received by our customers, which is why I am fully confident in expanding our previous cooperation today and introducing the Everli service to as many as 73 of our stores. This is a great complement to other forms of online sales that we offer to our clients, trying to make the available shopping paths best suit their dynamically changing needs. We hope that they will appreciate this highly convenient way of sourcing their favorite products." – says Małgorzata Piekarska, Brand/Customer/Digital/IT/Projects Director at Auchan Retail Poland.

"It's fantastic to welcome Auchan to the Everli platform across so many of their stores. Auchan has a large assortment of customer favourite products in Poland, and this new partnership will allow us to deliver them to even more customers, in more cities, than ever before. Our mission at Everli is to deliver customers peace of mind by providing them products they care about at prices they love, and this partnership helps make that a reality to customers who have often not had access to online same-day delivery," – says Anna Podkowińska-Tretyn, Chief International Business Officer at Everli

To start using Auchan on Everli, just head over to, everli.pl or download the Everli app, select your favourite local Auchan store, add your products and choose the delivery time that works for you. Everli's Shopper will make the purchase and bring them straight to you. Payment can be made by payment card or BLIK.

About Everli

Everli is on a mission to help people achieve peace of mind, by simplifying their life when shopping for groceries. No more queuing, no more parking, no more carrying heavy weights: Everli's dream is to bring just the best parts of grocery shopping, directly to your home.

Founded in 2014, Everli is now the main European e-grocery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Paris, Prague, Verona and Warsaw, Everli's team has grown to more than 250 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, providing flexible employment for over 3,000 shoppers. Everli serves more than 80 cities around Europe, and has delivered groceries more than 3 million times. Visit us at about.everli.com.

About Auchan

Auchan Retail Polska is a large-format retail chain with French roots, present in Polsce since 1996, managing on the Polish market a chain of hypermarkets under the Auchan brand, supermarkets under the Auchan Supermarket brand, convenience stores under the Easy Auchan brand, local stores under the Moje Auchan brand, as well as the e-commerce trade channel. The chain also has franchise stores in supermarket and hypermarket format. More information about the company can be found on the https://www.auchan.pl/pl website.

SOURCE Everli