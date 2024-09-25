Everlight Solar Earns 2024 Comparably Award for Best Work-Life Balance

Everlight Solar

Sep 25, 2024

VERONA, Wis., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is excited to announce that the company has been honored with its 19th Comparably Award, this time for Best Work-Life Balance in 2024. This prestigious recognition is based on employee feedback and reflects Everlight Solar's commitment to providing the time, flexibility, and support that employees need to maintain a healthy balance between their personal and professional lives.

Best Company Work-Life Balance Award
At Everlight, they have cultivated a workplace culture that emphasizes flexibility, personal well-being, and a supportive environment, allowing their staff members to thrive both at work and outside of it. This recognition from Comparably illustrates Everlight Solar's efforts to create a setting where team members are empowered to excel without compromising their personal time.

One staff member shared their experience, stating, "Everlight Solar gives me the flexibility I need to manage my career and my personal life. It's rare to find a company that truly supports a healthy work-life balance, and I feel valued knowing that my well-being matters."

Everlight Solar's leadership strongly emphasizes continuous improvement by maintaining open communication with employees. Through regular conversations and active listening, the company adjusts to meet the evolving needs of its team, fostering a more balanced work environment.

This approach includes flexible work schedules and remote work options designed to accommodate the diverse needs of employees. Everlight Solar believes that when the team has the opportunity to recharge and enjoy life outside of the office, they return more motivated and engaged, creating a dynamic and productive workplace.

Everlight Solar extends its gratitude to the entire Everlight family for their dedication and enthusiasm, which have made this achievement possible. Everlight looks forward to continuing its journey toward a brighter, more balanced future for all.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

