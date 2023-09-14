Everlight Solar Named 2023 Climate Champion

VERONA, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is delighted to announce that they have been named a 2023 Emerging Climate Champion under the category of Fleet Operations. Each year, the Climate Champions Program recognizes organizations that are leading the charge on climate action and sustainability practices.

Everlight Solar is excited to expand into their newly built headquarters in Verona, Wisconsin.
Everlight Solar is a proud Emerging Climate Champion of Dane County.
The Fleet Operations category recognizes those who have converted their fleet to electricity, renewable natural gas, and/or biodiesel to support reduced emissions. Everlight Solar is proud to share that nine vehicles in their fleet qualify as clean energy vehicles. They use their fleet of battery-electric vehicles in daily operations and during participation in community events, like local parades.

Electricity generated by fossil fuels accounts for over 80% of carbon dioxide emissions. This is why Everlight Solar is passionate about offering a cleaner and safer alternative. Expanding their clean energy efforts into their vehicle fleet helps them further reduce their carbon footprint.

The 2023 Emerging Climate Champion Award marks the second recognition Everlight Solar has received from Dane County. In 2021, the company received Climate Champion Catalyst status for helping others take climate action in the community.

Everlight Solar takes the initiative when it comes to renewable energy and shows others the many ways they can participate in creating a clean and green future for generations to come. This recognition fuels their determination to keep driving sustainability forward. The future looks bright as they expand into the Milwaukee community and move into the newly built Everlight Solar Headquarters in 2024. The 64,000-square-foot headquarters is located on Ambition Street in Verona, Wisconsin. Everlight Solar is proud of its Dane County roots and excited as the future for solar power in the Midwest continues to grow.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

