Everlight Solar Named Gold Winner in 2026 Bravas Raves & Faves Awards

MADISON, Wis., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 Bravas Raves & Faves Awards, earning recognition as one of the most trusted and valued solar companies in the Madison, Wisconsin area.

Presented by Bravas Magazine: Voices for Women, the Bravas Raves & Faves Awards celebrate local businesses that make a meaningful impact in their communities. Winners are determined through community voting, making the recognition a reflection of local residents' trust and support.

Bravas Raves and Raves 2026 Award

"We're grateful to the Madison community for this recognition," said William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "Awards like this reflect the trust homeowners place in us. Our team works hard to show up with transparency, take the time to educate homeowners, and help them make confident decisions about going solar."

As a Midwest-based company, Everlight Solar emphasizes a people-first approach built on honesty, quality workmanship, and long-term relationships with the communities it serves. Recognition in the Bravas Raves & Faves Awards highlights the company's continued commitment to serving homeowners with integrity while helping them take greater ownership of their energy.

Everlight Solar expresses appreciation to everyone who took the time to vote and share their experiences with the company.

About Everlight

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight has expanded its lineup to include Roofing and Exteriors, offering homeowners a total home transformation. With amazing service, expert installation, and the best warranties in the business, it has never been easier to upgrade your home's curb appeal and energy efficiency. See the difference at everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar