Everlight Solar Named Milwaukee's Top Choice Winner in the Solar Services Company Category for 2026

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Milwaukee's Top Choice Winner in the Solar Services Company category, a recognition earned through votes from members of the Milwaukee community.

Everlight Solar wins Milwaukee's Top Choice in the Solar Service Company Category Members of Everlight's local team volunteering with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

The annual Milwaukee's Top Choice Awards celebrate businesses that have earned the trust and support of local residents. Being selected as the Top Choice winner reflects Everlight Solar's commitment to providing exceptional customer service, quality craftsmanship, and reliable renewable energy solutions for homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

"We're grateful to everyone who voted for us and to the homeowners who have trusted our team with their home," says William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "Our staff members work hard every day to deliver an outstanding customer experience, and this recognition is a reflection of their dedication."

Since expanding its presence in the Milwaukee area, Everlight Solar has helped thousands of homeowners take control of rising energy costs by switching to clean, renewable solar energy. Everlight is known for its personalized approach, guiding homeowners through every step of the solar journey, from consultation and system design to installation and ongoing support.

In addition to residential solar, Everlight Solar has expanded its home services to include roofing, HVAC, and electrical, allowing homeowners to work with one trusted company for multiple home improvement needs.

Beyond serving customers, Everlight Solar is committed to giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Through volunteer events, charitable partnerships, and local sponsorships, the company strives to make a positive impact both on and off the job.

Winning the 2026 Milwaukee's Top Choice Award reinforces Everlight Solar's mission to deliver exceptional service while helping homeowners save money, increase energy independence, and invest in a more sustainable future.

Everlight Solar extends its sincere appreciation to the Milwaukee community for this recognition and looks forward to continuing to serve homeowners across the region for years to come.

Homeowners interested in learning more about solar or Everlight's roofing, HVAC, and electrical services can visit everlightsolar.com or contact their local Everlight Solar office.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight has expanded its lineup to include Roofing and Exteriors, offering homeowners a total home transformation. With amazing service, expert installation, and the best warranties in the business, it has never been easier to upgrade your home's curb appeal and energy efficiency. See the difference at everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar