Everlight Solar Named Omaha's Choice "1st Overall Solar Service Provider" for Third Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been named Omaha's Choice "1st Overall Solar Service Provider" for the third consecutive year, following previous wins in 2024 and 2025.

The Omaha's Choice Awards are determined by votes from local community members, making the recognition a direct reflection of the trust homeowners throughout Nebraska continue to place in Everlight Solar.

Everlight Solar's Office in La Vista, Nebraska Everlight Solar wins Omaha's Choice 2026

"At Everlight Solar, our mission is to help homeowners take control of their energy through clean, renewable power," said President and CEO William Creech. "Winning this award for the third year in a row is an incredible honor."

While expanding across Nebraska, Everlight Solar is focused on helping homeowners own their power with custom solar reports for their homes. Long-term, homeowners who choose solar are not only helping the planet but also building equity in their homes.

An Everlight Solar customer states, "Everlight Solar is fantastic. We are so happy to take advantage of solar to knock out our electricity bill while electricity prices are on the rise. With the unknown of what's coming around the corner these next few years, it's good to know we'll be able to keep the lights on in our house."

As Everlight expands across the Midwest, the company remains committed to providing high-quality service and helping more homeowners embrace renewable energy solutions.

Everlight Solar extends its sincere thanks to the Omaha community, its customers, and its employees for their continued support and trust throughout the years.

For more information about Everlight Solar and its award-winning services, visit everlightsolar.com.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight has expanded its lineup to include Roofing and Exteriors, offering homeowners a total home transformation. With amazing service, expert installation, and the best warranties in the business, it has never been easier to upgrade your home's curb appeal and energy efficiency. See the difference at everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar