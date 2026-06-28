Everlight Solar Wins Gold in Minnesota's Best 2026 for Solar Energy Provider

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been named the Gold Winner for Solar Energy Provider in the 2026 Minnesota's Best Awards, recognizing the company's continued commitment to delivering trusted solar solutions and exceptional customer experiences across Minnesota.

The annual Minnesota's Best Awards highlight businesses that have earned strong support and recognition from communities throughout the state. Winners are selected through public local voting, making the recognition a direct reflection of homeowner trust and satisfaction.

Everlight Wins Minnesota's Best Solar Energy Provider

"We're grateful to everyone who voted and continues to support our mission," said William Creech, Everlight Solar President & CEO. "This recognition represents the hard work our team puts in every day to educate homeowners, provide quality installations, and create a customer experience people feel confident recommending to friends and family."

Since its founding, Everlight Solar has quickly grown into the Midwest's leading residential solar provider by focusing on democratizing solar — making it simple and affordable. The company remains committed to helping families take control of their energy costs while making renewable energy more accessible throughout the region.

In addition to solar, Everlight has expanded through Everlight Roofing & Exteriors, helping homeowners protect and upgrade their homes with durable, energy-efficient roofing built for the Midwest's toughest weather. From roof replacement to exterior improvements, Everlight provides a streamlined experience backed by one trusted local team.

The company credits the recognition of the Minnesota's Best 2026 award to both its customers and staff members, whose continued support and dedication have helped drive Everlight Solar's growth throughout Minnesota and beyond.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight has expanded its lineup to include Roofing and Exteriors, offering homeowners a total home transformation. With amazing service, expert installation, and the best warranties in the business, it has never been easier to upgrade your home's curb appeal and energy efficiency. See the difference at everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar