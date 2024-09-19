Everlight Solar Receives Comparably's 2024 Award for Happiest Employees

VERONA, Wis., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Comparably Award for Happiest Employees, marking its 18th award from Comparably. This recognition underscores Everlight Solar's commitment to cultivating a positive, supportive and fulfilling work environment for its team.

This company believes a happy and motivated team is the key to success. This award, based on anonymous employee feedback, reflects Everlight Solar's dedication to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued. The Happiest Employees Award further highlights the company's focus on fostering a culture of joy, collaboration, and mutual respect.

One staff member shared their experience: "Working at Everlight Solar feels like being part of a big, supportive family. The company genuinely cares about our well-being, and that makes all the difference. Whether it's celebrating personal milestones or providing resources for professional growth, Everlight ensures we feel appreciated every step of the way."

Everlight Solar's focus on employee well-being extends beyond the workplace. The company prioritizes work-life balance through flexible schedules and professional development opportunities, helping their team thrive personally and professionally.

Leadership at Everlight Solar is committed to listening to feedback and continuously improving the workplace. Weekly one-on-one meetings between staff members and supervisors encourage open dialogue, allowing the company to address concerns, celebrate achievements, and adapt to the evolving needs of its team. This approach ensures staff members remain connected, motivated, and, most importantly, happy.

"This recognition from Comparably is a testament to the incredible culture we've built at Everlight Solar," said William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to each team member for their positivity, enthusiasm, and dedication. Their happiness is our greatest reward, and we look forward to continuing our journey together."

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

