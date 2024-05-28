Everlight Solar Steps Up to Aid Nebraska Tornado Relief Efforts

OMAHA, Neb., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, has mobilized its resources to assist in the aftermath of the devastating tornado that struck Nebraska on April 26, 2024. The tornado caused significant damage in communities like Elkhorn and Fort Calhoun, leaving families displaced and needing help.

In response, Everlight Solar staff swiftly aided the affected families, helping with cleanup efforts, supplying essentials, and offering support. Collaborating closely with local authorities and relief organizations, Everlight Solar ensured a coordinated and effective response to the crisis.

Everlight Solar's Lead Panel Installer in Omaha, Matthew Myers, said, "I helped pull several cars out of ditches where people had sought safety from the tornado but were then stuck in the mud. I also assisted in clearing trees and debris to help people reach safety and provided transportation to those needing shelter for the night." The local team jumped at the chance to help clear affected roads, get people out of basements, and look for lost animals.

Everlight Solar also helped by promptly reaching out to customers in the tornado-affected areas, offering a safe place to stay for the night, and assisting with cleanup, food, or water.

In addition to immediate relief efforts, Everlight Solar is committed to ongoing support by partnering with Omaha Rapid Response. Together, they will continue deploying teams to provide vital resources and manpower for the reconstruction and restoration of affected communities.

Continuing its commitment to aiding communities in need, Everlight Solar is partnering with Omaha Rapid Response to extend its volunteer efforts. On May 16th and 17th, the Everlight Solar team was on the ground in Omaha's affected areas, offering support and assistance. This collaboration underscores Everlight Solar's ongoing mission to provide aid and solidarity to impacted communities.

