Everlight Solar Strengthens Midwest Communities This Thanksgiving Season

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar marked another year of meaningful community support as team members across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska came together to make an impact this Thanksgiving. Through volunteer efforts and food donations, the company's teams supported local organizations committed to fighting hunger and uplifting families throughout the Midwest.

Everlight Solar's staff members donate to local food pantry

In Wisconsin, employees from the Madison and Milwaukee offices volunteered at Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin and Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin, contributing to two of the region's largest hunger-relief networks. The Madison team also donated more than 50 boxes of non-perishable goods to the Badger Prairie Needs Network, while the Milwaukee team contributed over 60 food items to the Interchange Food Pantry, one of Milwaukee's longest-running and most impactful community food programs.

In Nebraska, team members from the Omaha office volunteered at Food Bank for the Heartland, helping distribute food to families across the region. In addition, the Omaha team donated over 50 pounds of non-perishable food to the Bellevue Food Pantry, further supporting local households in need.

In Minnesota, Everlight Solar's team members volunteered with Second Harvest Heartland, one of the nation's largest hunger-relief organizations. They also provided food donations to BrainPower in a BackPack, a program ensuring students have access to nutritious meals outside of school hours.

"We are grateful to help the communities in which we live and work," says Casey Creech, Co-Founder and CRO of Everlight Solar. "Giving back is in our culture, and this year's Thanksgiving efforts reflect a commitment to helping dozens of families across the Midwest."

Everlight Solar remains committed to building stronger, more sustainable communities—not only through clean energy solutions, but also through compassion, service, and meaningful community action. The company looks forward to continuing its tradition of volunteerism and support throughout the year.

About Everlight Solar:

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

