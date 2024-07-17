Everlight Solar Wins #1 Overall Solar Service Provider in the 2024 Omaha's Choice Awards

OMAHA, Neb., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, the Omaha's Choice Awards represent the area's most outstanding businesses by awarding those who stand by their community, quality service, and consistently uphold values to help the citizens of Omaha.

Everlight Solar is thrilled to announce that it has received the 1st overall Solar Service Provider award for the 2024 Omaha's Choice Awards. The Omaha World-Herald's Omaha's Choice Awards celebrate the best of Omaha and surrounding areas. The 2024 program highlights the community's top businesses and recognizes excellence across various industries.

With a strong presence in the Omaha community and a reputation for delivering exceptional solar solutions, Everlight Solar is honored to have received this prestigious accolade. As a company dedicated to promoting sustainable energy practices and driving positive change, Everlight Solar eagerly anticipates the opportunity to showcase its expertise and commitment to excellence on the Omaha stage.

Beyond its professional achievements, Everlight Solar actively engages in community involvement and volunteering opportunities, partnering with local organizations to support various initiatives and events. With a track record of innovation and customer satisfaction, Everlight Solar is poised to make a lasting impact on the Omaha area's renewable energy landscape.

Everlight Solar sincerely thanks the Omaha community for choosing it as the 1st overall Solar Service Provider. The company deeply appreciates the steadfast support from its loyal customers, dedicated partners, and the Omaha community. Everlight Solar looks forward to continuing this journey toward a brighter, cleaner future powered by the sun.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

